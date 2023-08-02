Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will support gun control

Janet Yellen gets help finding clues why U.S. credit rating was downgraded
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

One of the most tedious parts of this job is reading the same arguments over and over from liberals who think they have it figured out. Maybe men should be on the hook for child support as soon as they get a woman pregnant. OK, fine. Or women warning men that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will put a dent in hookup culture. Again, fine.

One we see all the time concerning gun control is that if blacks owned AR-15s, then Republicans would suddenly support gun control … because they're racist, get it? After the rioting of 2020, plenty of news outlets picked up on the fact that people of color were buying guns, seeing footage of some of those Black Lives Matter "protests" working their way into domestic neighborhoods.

Apparently, there's a group called "Unpull the Trigger" (stupid name) that's launched a campaign to arm as many black men as possible with rifles.

We've read the full story and to be honest, we don't know if this is just a great piece of satire from Charles — the quotes are just too on the nose. And we can't find any other reference to Unpull the Trigger. But anyway, Charles writes:

Progressive activists concerned about gun violence are launching a campaign to drum up the support they need to pass more restrictive gun laws. The group plans to purchase an AR-15 for every eligible black American to scare Republicans into backing stricter regulations on firearms.

“We’ve known for a long time that racist Republicans are terrified at the thought of black men owning guns,” said Shelby Harris, chief operating officer of “Unpull the Trigger,” a non-profit anti-gun group. “By making sure every black man has a rifle, we can finally get Republicans to support universal background checks, gun buybacks, and confiscation of assault weapons.”

Dubbed the "Scare the Racists Straight" initiative, this controversial proposal is intended to get Republican politicians and their conservative constituents on board with the effort to limit gun ownership as much as possible.

See what we mean? Is this a parody or what? It's a parody, right?

Conservatives don't seem a bit bothered by the idea, other than it being illegal. But we fully support minorities owning guns, especially those in liberal cities that are dumb enough to try defunding the police.

If this isn't real, hopefully, someone will pick up the ball and run with it.

***

