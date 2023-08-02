Joe Biden wanted to get the 'green light' from Hunter before recognizing grandchild

BLM activist Shaun King settles defamation suit
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden for the very first time acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild in a Friday night news dump to People Magazine right before his ten-day vacation. We did note that Biden verbally acknowledged that he has seven grandchildren in a podcast, and says he calls or texts them every day (except for Navy, Hunter's daughter with Lunden Roberts).

NBC News has finally picked up on the story and notes that the thing keeping Joe and Jill from recognizing their four-year-old granddaughter wasn't the child support battle but rather getting the "green light" from Hunter to go public.

Now he wants to meet her? As far as we know, her father has never even met her. His only interactions with her mother are court proceedings.

Peter Nicholas, Carol E. Lee, Monica Alba, and Mike Memoli report for NBC News:

Publicly claiming Navy Joan as a member of his family may offer Biden a measure of peace. Politically, however, it also serves to blunt a GOP line of attack.

Republicans have shown that they plan to target Biden's messy situation, betting the saga will engender so much distaste in voters that it will sully his image as someone who rededicated himself to family after losing his first wife and a young daughter in a car accident a half century ago. In doing so, they could chip away at a central part of his narrative as he runs for re-election.

Biden largely followed his son's guidance in keeping quiet as the legal case unfolded, sources familiar with the matter said. With the dispute reaching a settlement, the president wanted to speak out and his son agreed he should do so, a source said, in part because, he told his father, it would help negate a Republican line of attack.

So it took four reporters to come up with "Republicans pounce." Republicans like Maureen Down whose column shamed Biden into saying something at last. And it took four reporters not to mention that Biden lied and claimed the driver was drunk.

Seriously, Joe Biden is a garbage person for refusing to admit Navy Joan exists and continually telling the press he has six grandchildren.

The DNA tests came back in 2019.

Remember, this whole ugly incident is just the story of a father's love for his son.

***

