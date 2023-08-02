Florida tourism board will abolish all efforts to pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, is a scam. We've reported on universities that have more than 100 staffers in DEI positions, with the top earners taking home some fat paychecks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the DEI department at New College of Florida packing and withdrew funding for DEI departments from all state schools. DeSantis is serious about making Florida where woke goes to die.

We're now learning that DEI is being extracted from Florida's tourism board, and The Hill's tweet makes that sound like a bad thing:

The tourism board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World and its complex announced that it will abolish all of its efforts to pursue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. https://t.co/704ivQk3Ou — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2023

Florida will continue to be the model of a merit-based economy. https://t.co/Y8DJPVBnhl — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 2, 2023

The Hill reports:

A release from the board said the initiatives “discriminated against Americans based on gender and race, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.” “The so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives were advanced during the tenure of the previous board and they were illegal and simply unamerican,” district administrator Glenton Gilzean said in a statement. “Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal.”

President Donald Trump made noises about defunding DEI programs with government agencies and contractors, but it was so late in his term that Biden reversed everything on Day 1. Who do you trust to get it done, Trump or DeSantis?

