Chart: Republicans are now essentially the anti-science party

9:00 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/LM Otero

John Burn-Murdoch has a disturbing chart to show you; look at the party lines showing the share of U.S. adults who have "a great deal of confidence in the scientific community." For Democrats, it's skyrocketed, and for Republicans, it's plummeted. Burn-Murdoch shows the tragedy in that Republicans were less likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and therefore tens of thousands of lives were lost due to people being anti-vaxxers. Our president has since proved that you can get the vaccine and all of the boosters and still contract COVID-19 twice. This editor contracted COVID after being vaccinated and getting boosted once.

But note the change in words: The chart says "confidence in the scientific community," while Burn-Murdoch says "anti-science." The pro-science party predicted that the Arctic ice caps would have melted decades ago, flooding coastal cities. The anti-science party believes there are two genders. The pro-science party called it a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus came from a lab leak and wanted you fired from your job if you didn't take the vaccine. The anti-science party didn't see how you could call for lockdowns and also OK huge Black Lives Matter protests because racism was "a public health concern."

And social media was right there to shut down any discussion of the racist lab-leak theory or side effects of the vaccine.


When Hillary Clinton accepted her party's nomination, she proudly declared, "I believe in science." What does that mean? You believe in the scientific method? Or you believe whatever someone in a lab coat says? "Believing" in science is just stupid.

***

