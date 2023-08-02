Joe Biden wanted to get the 'green light' from Hunter before recognizing grandchild
BLM activist Shaun King settles defamation suit

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 02, 2023

Hey, we haven't heard much from Shaun King — aka "Talcum X" — in quite a while. He was quite a hot property for a bit there, landing a gig with the New York Daily News as its "senior justice writer." We were getting weekly columns from King, who has a propensity for accusing people first and letting the facts prove him wrong later.

Now King has settled a lawsuit with a former district attorney he claimed framed a black man for a crime.

Chuck Ross writes:

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King and his left-wing super PAC quietly settled a defamation lawsuit with former Philadelphia district attorney candidate Carlos Vega, who King falsely accused of framing a black man for murder.

King's Real Justice PAC on April 12 paid $75,000 to the law firm representing Vega, according to campaign finance records. Vega—who ran against Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner—sued Real Justice PAC, King, and Krasner in May 2021 for defamation after King called Vega a "real life supervillain" and accused him of framing a black man who was falsely convicted of rape and murder in the 1990s.

The settlement marks another setback for King, who has faced allegations of financial mismanagement at his activist groups and of making false allegations in high-profile criminal cases. In 2019, King falsely identified a white man named Robert Cantrell as the possible killer of a 7-year-old black girl in Houston. King posted a photo of Cantrell online and suggested he was racist. Two black men were later charged with the killing. Cantrell committed suicide several months later.

Congratulations to all the dupes who contributed money to King's Real Justice PAC — King used $75,000 of it to settle a defamation lawsuit. We guess it did go toward justice after all.

The Daily Mail reported that King moved out of his New York apartment and into a $842,000 home in New Jersey all while begging followers for donations. His PAC also reportedly spent $40,000 on a show dog for King's family.

***

Tags: DEFAMATION LAWSUIT SHAUN KING

