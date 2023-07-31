VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the truth'

We don't know why they dragged Vice President Kamala Harris out of mothballs to go up against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Harris flew to Florida to spread the lie that DeSantis believes slaves benefitted from being enslaved. Again, he didn't write the curriculum — among those who did was a descendant of slaves, who pointed out that some slaves learned trades that they were able to pursue after emancipation as free men.

This editor's sister was a teacher and his cousin is a teacher, but damned if teachers aren't the biggest snowflakes. Every teacher in Florida lives in fear of going to jail for saying the wrong thing. Don't bring up gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten and you're probably safe.

Honestly, look at these losers.

The same extremists who ban books in our schools now want to replace history with lies.



While fighting back in Florida, I spoke with educators who simply want to teach the truth without fear of losing their jobs. pic.twitter.com/oIvMhLbJcC — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 30, 2023

Yeah, a generation of kids are going to grow up thinking slavery wasn't that bad. Are these history teachers? Have they read the curriculum and the nearly 200 references to slavery, abolition, Jim Crow, etc.? Harris is dangerous because she's stupid and a liar.

The people in this video don't belong anywhere near students...



The first woman claims "It started with the Holocaust not being as detrimental as it is made out to be"? Who said this???



The second guy lies and claims kids will be taught "slavery wasn't all that bad".. by who?? https://t.co/zzzMwYN0hs — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 30, 2023

The irony in Kamala saying someone else is spreading propaganda is unreal — Todd (@Todd_Axelgrind) July 30, 2023

I'm not sure how any of these teachers are even left after they all left or were fired for saying the word 'gay' in Florida. — fata4life (@elivenspire) July 30, 2023

And these are the people censoring Americans for spreading "misinformation."



It's like an alternative reality. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) July 31, 2023

These are the teachers trying to teach kids to hate their country. — David B. (@Davidab79) July 30, 2023

The crazy thing is after nearly three years of being completely ineffective this is what Harris thinks is going to make her relevant. — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) July 30, 2023

Harris completely botched the border but she's going to redeem herself by going against the extremist book banners. Why does the vice president want sexually explicit books in middle school libraries?

***