VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the truth'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We don't know why they dragged Vice President Kamala Harris out of mothballs to go up against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Harris flew to Florida to spread the lie that DeSantis believes slaves benefitted from being enslaved. Again, he didn't write the curriculum — among those who did was a descendant of slaves, who pointed out that some slaves learned trades that they were able to pursue after emancipation as free men.

This editor's sister was a teacher and his cousin is a teacher, but damned if teachers aren't the biggest snowflakes. Every teacher in Florida lives in fear of going to jail for saying the wrong thing. Don't bring up gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten and you're probably safe.

Honestly, look at these losers.

Yeah, a generation of kids are going to grow up thinking slavery wasn't that bad. Are these history teachers? Have they read the curriculum and the nearly 200 references to slavery, abolition, Jim Crow, etc.? Harris is dangerous because she's stupid and a liar.

Harris completely botched the border but she's going to redeem herself by going against the extremist book banners. Why does the vice president want sexually explicit books in middle school libraries?

