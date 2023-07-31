Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer

Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Here's a small but good catch from the Daily Mail. While testifying under oath to Judge Maryellen Noreika in a Delaware courtroom, Hunter Biden said that he was a member of the bar in the District of Columbia and Connecticut. However, Biden has been suspended by the Connecticut bar for failing to pay his $75 annual fees.

Josh Boswell writes:

'It's only $75,' [Connecticut lawyer and columnist Kevin] Rennie told DailyMail.com. 'The Judicial Branch, they're very good about reminding people that they need to pay by June 15. So I was surprised.

'I was also surprised that given what we all assume he's paying in legal fees, that someone at the law firm representing him would have just checked the box to make sure everything was as it should be – such as 'You paid the $75, didn't you?'

'[Hunter] is a nightmare, we all know that. But it doesn't mean that he's excused from every obligation that similarly situated people have to meet,' he said.

The poor man's had to pay child support, and 10 percent of his income goes to "the big guy." We believe this is before he started selling his "art" for extra cash.

