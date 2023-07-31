Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer

Here's a small but good catch from the Daily Mail. While testifying under oath to Judge Maryellen Noreika in a Delaware courtroom, Hunter Biden said that he was a member of the bar in the District of Columbia and Connecticut. However, Biden has been suspended by the Connecticut bar for failing to pay his $75 annual fees.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter mislead judge while under oath about his status as a practicing lawyer https://t.co/DpbCUYBrnJ pic.twitter.com/75e6LR04pZ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 31, 2023

Josh Boswell writes:

'It's only $75,' [Connecticut lawyer and columnist Kevin] Rennie told DailyMail.com. 'The Judicial Branch, they're very good about reminding people that they need to pay by June 15. So I was surprised. 'I was also surprised that given what we all assume he's paying in legal fees, that someone at the law firm representing him would have just checked the box to make sure everything was as it should be – such as 'You paid the $75, didn't you?' … '[Hunter] is a nightmare, we all know that. But it doesn't mean that he's excused from every obligation that similarly situated people have to meet,' he said.

The poor man's had to pay child support, and 10 percent of his income goes to "the big guy." We believe this is before he started selling his "art" for extra cash.

Of course he lied, he’s a Biden. — Island Brüce (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@Fishing_Huuker) July 31, 2023

His father loves him very much. — Dr. Tororu,PhD 👹 (@DrTororu) July 31, 2023

Stripper money or law fees pic.twitter.com/gr3uXlHWt5 — Mikey likes it (@imthatmikey) July 31, 2023

Do we expect something different from a corrupt person who is part of a corrupt family and works in a corrupt government? Seriously is anybody surprised by any of this? — Brandon Kehrer (@Brandon_K_AZ) July 31, 2023

Imagine wanting Hunter Biden to represent you in court.

***