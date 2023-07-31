Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'

The Democrats have already got their talking points out there after a closed-door session with former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer. President Joe Biden told the truth when he said he never talked business with his son; sure, Hunter put him on speakerphone during business meetings more than two dozen times, but it was just to say hi and talk about the weather — so technically, he didn't talk business.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine is calling Archer's testimony a "bombshell." Weigh what she has to report against Rep. Dan Goldman's argument that there's nothing wrong with talking business with your son.

🧵 Devon Archer’s testimony today is bombshell:

• Hunter Biden's ex BFF testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma's board was "the brand" and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to "the brand." Archer also stated that Burisma…

Devon Archer’s testimony today is bombshell: • Hunter Biden’s ex BFF testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.”

Devon Archer’s testimony:

•In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma…

Devon Archer’s testimony: • In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.

•Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell "the brand." These phone calls include a dinner in Paris with a French energy…

•Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.” These phone calls include a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li of BHR. •In spring of 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a business dinner with his son, Hunter, and his associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, attended the dinner. Notably, the Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina… From a source familiar with the testimony

"The brand." It's funny … in his child support settlement, Hunter's daughter is never to use the Biden name, so as not to damage "the brand."

Isn't Elena Baturina the one that Donald Trump during the debate said gave Hunter Biden $3.5 million? Biden brushed that off as just another lie.

You read it here first, with background

Didn't Buterina give Hunter some big diamond ring? — GhostBanned (@inthecounty) July 31, 2023

No.



A Chinese gentleman gave Hunter the diamond ring.



Baturina wired Hunter a couple of million dollars. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 31, 2023

Again, Biden denied all of this during the debates.

Goldman claims Archer testified that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden never discussed business with Jonathan Li on that phone call. — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) July 31, 2023

Yes, Goldman claims that Joe only talked about the weather.

Goldman is the worst liar. — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) July 31, 2023

My God, he did what the entire left accused Trump of doing. He can't survive this, right? — Navy Joan Roberts, nee Biden (parody) (@BillySullivan7) July 31, 2023

Sure he can … there's "zero evidence."

I hope America cares. This is so much bigger and worse than Watergate or Bill Clintons blue dresses. This is possible bribery and maybe a compromised president. — All in to win 24 (@michael75527649) July 31, 2023

It really is. The media's been trying to tiptoe around it for years not but cracks in the dam keep appearing.

