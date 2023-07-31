Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden finally acknowledged the existence of their seventh grandchild in a Friday night news dump via a statement to People Magazine, right before he disappeared for 10 days on vacation. Hunter Biden's daughter with Lunden Roberts is four years old, and that was the very first time that Biden admitted she existed. We credit Maureen Dowd for shaming him in a New York Times column.

Check it out:

BIDEN: "I have seven grandkids ... every day, I either text them or call them!"



Until three days ago, Biden had never even acknowledged his four-year-old seventh grandchild. pic.twitter.com/qQIIlHCins — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Biden says "being there" for his grandkids "is important and makes such a difference."



It took Biden more than four years to acknowledge the existence of his granddaughter — who they won't even let use the Biden last name. pic.twitter.com/bKXwBpR3u2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

As far as we know, Hunter Biden has never even met his daughter — his only interaction with Roberts is in court, where they settled over child support on the condition that the girl does not use the Biden name. So much for "being there."

Has his son ever seen his own daughter? — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) July 31, 2023

No.

How many times has he called Navy? I’m guessing zero. — Deb E (@debspov) July 31, 2023

Let's see the last three days of his phone calls/text messages. Who will bet that Navy is not included in those 3 days? — Diane Jordan Rugg (@DJRugg) July 31, 2023

And the so called journalist just nods and smiles at this blatant lie. He knows they are democrat party operatives with bylines and will never call out his lies. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) July 31, 2023

To be fair, a lot of people have said it's best for Navy to stay as far away from the Bidens as possible.

Pressured into playing the role of grandpa to his granddaughter. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) July 31, 2023

C'mon man. Saw, heard & read previous gushing about grands. After 4 yrs, this is a political maneuver and pathetically despicable backhanded acknowledgement of Navy. — Marcia Reid (@mleighaustin) July 31, 2023

Pathetic. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 31, 2023

Come on man, he said he texts the 4 year old, but that doesn’t mean she gets a stocking next to the poorly trained dog — Madden B (@BigBadUSNDawg) July 31, 2023

The dog that's bitten six people and sent one to the hospital gets a Christmas stocking, but Navy doesn't.

