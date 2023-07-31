Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer
As Trump says he is going to be indicted for incitement, let’s look...
CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem...
Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as...
Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
Lynda Carter's not-so-clever attempt to push climate change hysteria far from WONDER-ful
Dan Bongino credits Rep. Goldman for having 'sealed the deal that Biden is...
And ... here we GO! Devon Archer testimony already confirms one YUGE allegation...
Climate Defiance founder details his harrowing 36-hour experience after he 'confronted' Gi...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman heard Devon Archer's testimony and here's what he'd like...
OMG OUR EYES! Thread of peeps describing shirtless Biden on the beach with...

Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 31, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden finally acknowledged the existence of their seventh grandchild in a Friday night news dump via a statement to People Magazine, right before he disappeared for 10 days on vacation. Hunter Biden's daughter with Lunden Roberts is four years old, and that was the very first time that Biden admitted she existed. We credit Maureen Dowd for shaming him in a New York Times column.

Check it out:

As far as we know, Hunter Biden has never even met his daughter — his only interaction with Roberts is in court, where they settled over child support on the condition that the girl does not use the Biden name. So much for "being there."

No.

To be fair, a lot of people have said it's best for Navy to stay as far away from the Bidens as possible.

Recommended

Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer
Brett T.

The dog that's bitten six people and sent one to the hospital gets a Christmas stocking, but Navy doesn't.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer
Brett T.
Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin
Doug P.
CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'
Brett T.
Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'
Brett T.
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)
Sam J.
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer Brett T.