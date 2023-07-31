As Trump says he is going to be indicted for incitement, let’s look...
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem...
Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as...
Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
Lynda Carter's not-so-clever attempt to push climate change hysteria far from WONDER-ful
Dan Bongino credits Rep. Goldman for having 'sealed the deal that Biden is...
And ... here we GO! Devon Archer testimony already confirms one YUGE allegation...
Climate Defiance founder details his harrowing 36-hour experience after he 'confronted' Gi...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman heard Devon Archer's testimony and here's what he'd like...
OMG OUR EYES! Thread of peeps describing shirtless Biden on the beach with...
Bill Kristol defends our democracy by exhorting FCC to deny license renewal to...
Move over white privilege, PRETTY privilege is the new (annoying) hotness

CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 31, 2023
Meme

The big news of the day on CNN was that President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild. Isn't that great? Hunter Biden argued that he wasn't the father and was so high on coke that he didn't even remember having sex with the mother of his child. Finally, a court-ordered DNA test proved that he was. This was all the way back in November 2019, so Joe and Jill Biden had no excuse for not acknowledging their newest family addition then.

But as the New York Times Nick Kristoff explained, the entire Biden family to-do is really a story about a father's love for his son. Let's not lose sight of that.

We've all seen the photos of a nude Hunter Biden smoking crack and cavorting with hookers. The poor guy was an addict, you see?

CNN's host tried to use the "addict" excuse to refute the assertion that Hunter is a "complete scumbag."

Some have suggested he might have been on crack when he sent that WhatsApp message extorting a Chinese businessman and warning him that his father was in the room.

Recommended

Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin
Doug P.

Senator Joe Biden would have put his son away for five years for smoking crack. Now we're supposed to look at Joe as a doting grandfather and Hunter as someone who beat addiction and put his life on the right track.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CNN HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin
Doug P.
Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'
Brett T.
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Brett T.
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)
Sam J.
Climate Defiance founder details his harrowing 36-hour experience after he 'confronted' Gina Raimondo
Sarah D
Lynda Carter's not-so-clever attempt to push climate change hysteria far from WONDER-ful
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem spin Doug P.