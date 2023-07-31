CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'

The big news of the day on CNN was that President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild. Isn't that great? Hunter Biden argued that he wasn't the father and was so high on coke that he didn't even remember having sex with the mother of his child. Finally, a court-ordered DNA test proved that he was. This was all the way back in November 2019, so Joe and Jill Biden had no excuse for not acknowledging their newest family addition then.

But as the New York Times Nick Kristoff explained, the entire Biden family to-do is really a story about a father's love for his son. Let's not lose sight of that.

We've all seen the photos of a nude Hunter Biden smoking crack and cavorting with hookers. The poor guy was an addict, you see?

CNN's host tried to use the "addict" excuse to refute the assertion that Hunter is a "complete scumbag."

Republican CNN Guest TRIGGERS instant unraveling of lib panel after dropping TRUEST line EVER spoken on network:



“It’s not Republicans, with all due respect, who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag” 🔥



pic.twitter.com/jqrUHSKwTJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

OMG what a couple of ball washers those Biden apologists are... — 🪐 Space (@33Space1) July 31, 2023

That comment was FIRE 🔥 — DronePro (@DronePro) July 31, 2023

Joe's fresh acceptance of Hunters daughter is only the results of polls. Nothing more. — James Holden (@jamesholden007) July 31, 2023

The apologetic contortions are mind-blowing. — Salty Dawg (@Spindrift76) July 31, 2023

Some have suggested he might have been on crack when he sent that WhatsApp message extorting a Chinese businessman and warning him that his father was in the room.

That is apparatchik level 10.



OMG.



“Journalists”.



😂😂😂 — howard beale (@no_serfs) July 31, 2023

They immediately went to addiction. When all else fails play the victim card. — Angela Hodges (@H16491557Angela) July 31, 2023

Senator Joe Biden would have put his son away for five years for smoking crack. Now we're supposed to look at Joe as a doting grandfather and Hunter as someone who beat addiction and put his life on the right track.

***