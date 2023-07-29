Historian says Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states

As you know, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Florida to complain about the way the state was teaching black history; in particular, slavery. Apparently, Gov. Ron DeSantis (who didn't write the curriculum) thought that slaves benefitted by being enslaved. Unfortunately, some Republicans took the bait, like Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Byron Adams, and Donald Trump (who used the term "net benefit," which is clearly misleading).

NBC News is reporting that DeSantis "picked a fight" with the vice president, even though it was Harris who threw the first punch. NBC News doesn't appear to realize that Harris is a 2024 candidate too.

Kevin Roberts is a historian who says that Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states:

1/9 The outcry over Florida's African American History standards is absurd. That happens to be my academic field as a historian; I use to write extensively—including curriculum standards—on the topic. So I took some time to review Florida’s. The bottom line: they are excellent. — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

2/9 In my experience as a historian of African American history, Florida's standards actually are a model for other states. They are comprehensive in topics covered, do not shy away from difficult topics, and—as history should—use examples of heroic people who fought oppression. — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

3/9 For example, FL's standards state: "Instructional materials shall include the vital contributions of African Americans to build & strengthen American society and celebrate the inspirational stories of African Americans who prospered, even in the most difficult circumstances." — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

4/9 The controversial section—"Instruction includes how slaves developed skills, which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit"—is wholly accurate. Some slaves, in some circumstances, were able to earn money that some even used to purchase their freedom. — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

5/9 In no way does mentioning that "personal benefit" for some slaves, in some instances, amount to defending slavery or making slavery sound better--rather, it shows the amazing, heroic perseverance of enslaved people amid an evil system. — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

6/9 The author of the standards, African American historian Dr. William B. Allen--former chairman of the U.S. Commission of Ciivl Rights--said as much in an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep, who himself acknowledged that Allen was "correct."https://t.co/wTL12EAxAC — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

7/9 Dr. Allen, in response to criticism about the "personal benefit" phrase: "When I look at that language, I see what Booker T. Washington meant when he entitled his autobiography "Up From Slavery" rather than "Down In Slavery." — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

8/9 Dr. Allen continued: "I see what Douglass meant when he described his slave mistress teaching him to read only at the beginning because his owner put a stop to it. But that small glimmer of light was enough to inspire him to turn it into a burning flame of illumination..." — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

9/9 This controversy about FL's history standards has nothing to do with history, which is accurately & beautifully captured. Rather, it's all about politics and trying to knee-cap one of conservatism's leaders. God bless @GovRonDeSantis for his courage amid this ridiculous fire. — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 28, 2023

One of the descendants of said slaves WROTE the curriculum and is defending it in the media.

This reminds us of Boston removing its version of the Emancipation Memorial because Abraham Lincoln lifting up the slave from his bondage made people "uncomfortable." They almost succeded in toppling the one in Washington, D.C.

