Historian says Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 29, 2023

As you know, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Florida to complain about the way the state was teaching black history; in particular, slavery. Apparently, Gov. Ron DeSantis (who didn't write the curriculum) thought that slaves benefitted by being enslaved. Unfortunately, some Republicans took the bait, like Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Byron Adams, and Donald Trump (who used the term "net benefit," which is clearly misleading).

NBC News is reporting that DeSantis "picked a fight" with the vice president, even though it was Harris who threw the first punch. NBC News doesn't appear to realize that Harris is a 2024 candidate too.

Kevin Roberts is a historian who says that Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states:

One of the descendants of said slaves WROTE the curriculum and is defending it in the media.

This reminds us of Boston removing its version of the Emancipation Memorial because Abraham Lincoln lifting up the slave from his bondage made people "uncomfortable." They almost succeded in toppling the one in Washington, D.C.

***

FLORIDA HISTORY KAMALA HARRIS RON DESANTIS

