Busted! Top DeSantis donor appears in RAUNCHY 'Gentlemen's Club' ad

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 29, 2023
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

We're old enough to remember when CNN's Andrew Kaczynski knocked us over with a huge scoop: Donald Trump had appeared in a Playboy video. He was a New York celebrity at the time, and the video featured no nudity. No nude women at all. It was one of those VHS tapes you watch for the articles. Kaczynski probably thought he'd tipped the election.

Thanks to the liberals, we've seen plenty of nude photos of Melania Trump (who was shut out by women's magazines for the full four years). Then there's Stormy Daniels. That's nothing compared to Hunter Biden knocking up a stripper and writing off hookers and sex club memberships on his taxes.

Team Trump's Alex Bruesewitz has a scandal for you: 

Jack Montgomery writes:

Top Ron DeSantis fundraiser, donor, and bundler Brooke Waltzer appears in a raunchy advertisement for South Florida strip club “Vixens,” and has promoted a “sexy party” known as the “Groove Cruise”. Waltzer recently attended DeSantis’s emergency donor summit at Stein Erisken Lodge in Utah, and has been pictured a number of times with the Florida Governor and his wife Jill (aka Casey).

The lurid DeSantis donor details were revealed this week by investigative reporter Laura Loomer.

Laura Loomer, bless her heart. The same investigative reporter who suggested Casey DeSantis might have faked her breast cancer.

Does the Trump campaign really want to open this can of worms? How dumb are they?

***

