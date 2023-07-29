Busted! Top DeSantis donor appears in RAUNCHY 'Gentlemen's Club' ad

We're old enough to remember when CNN's Andrew Kaczynski knocked us over with a huge scoop: Donald Trump had appeared in a Playboy video. He was a New York celebrity at the time, and the video featured no nudity. No nude women at all. It was one of those VHS tapes you watch for the articles. Kaczynski probably thought he'd tipped the election.

Thanks to the liberals, we've seen plenty of nude photos of Melania Trump (who was shut out by women's magazines for the full four years). Then there's Stormy Daniels. That's nothing compared to Hunter Biden knocking up a stripper and writing off hookers and sex club memberships on his taxes.

Team Trump's Alex Bruesewitz has a scandal for you:

Ron DeStripper! Top DeSantis Donor in RAUNCHY ‘Gentleman’s Club’ Ad.https://t.co/KHf9cewa5N — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 29, 2023

Jack Montgomery writes:

Top Ron DeSantis fundraiser, donor, and bundler Brooke Waltzer appears in a raunchy advertisement for South Florida strip club “Vixens,” and has promoted a “sexy party” known as the “Groove Cruise”. Waltzer recently attended DeSantis’s emergency donor summit at Stein Erisken Lodge in Utah, and has been pictured a number of times with the Florida Governor and his wife Jill (aka Casey). … The lurid DeSantis donor details were revealed this week by investigative reporter Laura Loomer.

Laura Loomer, bless her heart. The same investigative reporter who suggested Casey DeSantis might have faked her breast cancer.

Your boss paid hush money to a porn star — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 29, 2023

This seems like the last thing in the world the Trump campaign team — of all people — should be getting precious about. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 29, 2023

Trump had sex with a porn star.



Sit down. — Jay Hunt 🐊🇺🇸 (@SeekGuard) July 29, 2023

Your boss sleeps with strippers and then gets sued by them. You do recall that, don't you? — Paul Cannon (@PaulCannon64) July 29, 2023

Team Trump trying to take the moral high ground is laughable. — Matt Kovacs (@MattKovacs15) July 29, 2023

Does the Trump campaign really want to open this can of worms? How dumb are they?

