Biden rails against MAGA extremists trying to roll back efforts to 'help combat heat'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 29, 2023
Rankin-Bass

Remember when the "Inflation Reduction Act" was passed? Even the mainstream media widely referred to it as a "tax and climate change bill" rather than anything to do with reducing inflation. We've been inundated with takes from the media that this July is the hottest July in 250,000 years or something, or at least since 1979 when we started keeping track.

Some intern at the White House has taken notice and tweeted that the $50 billion dollars was allocated to "help combat heat." But the first time there's a snowstorm in New York they'll all rush to blame climate change for that too. How much of that $50 billion has gone toward helping to combat heat? Is this that plan to seed the atmosphere with reflective particles and block out the sun? Or are they talking about planting trees in urban neighborhoods? If the administration is working to combat heat, why is it the hottest July ever?

This is one of this editor's pet peeves … how hot is it supposed to be? These scientists seem to believe that the ideal climate is the one that's most comfortable for people in New York City. The climate doesn't care if Bettle Midler has to put on the AC.

Will Biden claim that his investment worked when it gets cooler this fall?

***

