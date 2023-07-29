Biden rails against MAGA extremists trying to roll back efforts to 'help combat heat'

Remember when the "Inflation Reduction Act" was passed? Even the mainstream media widely referred to it as a "tax and climate change bill" rather than anything to do with reducing inflation. We've been inundated with takes from the media that this July is the hottest July in 250,000 years or something, or at least since 1979 when we started keeping track.

Some intern at the White House has taken notice and tweeted that the $50 billion dollars was allocated to "help combat heat." But the first time there's a snowstorm in New York they'll all rush to blame climate change for that too. How much of that $50 billion has gone toward helping to combat heat? Is this that plan to seed the atmosphere with reflective particles and block out the sun? Or are they talking about planting trees in urban neighborhoods? If the administration is working to combat heat, why is it the hottest July ever?

We provided $50 billion for climate resilience to restore wetlands, manage wildfires, and help combat heat. Now, MAGA extremists are trying to undo this investment.



We won’t let it happen. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2023

Combat heat. What a clown show.



Combat heat like the rest of earth, wait a couple months https://t.co/OVFcRv7qzD — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 29, 2023

Whatever they did, it did not work. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 29, 2023

Seasons combat heat sir. — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) July 29, 2023

Have you been looking directly into the sun? — It's Me Again (@KDubSmiles) July 29, 2023

Can you produce a link? — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) July 29, 2023

And yet we've all been living in the smog of fires you haven't put out for months — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) July 29, 2023

How much of that $50 Billion went to Democrat/left wing donors, activists, unions, groups, lobbyists? — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) July 29, 2023

Biden just celebrated that he’s wasting $50 billion on “climate resilience” when that money could go towards securing our border and doing something about the 7 million illegal immigrant encounters there over the past 2.5 years.



Biden is spending our taxpayer money on nonsense. pic.twitter.com/EMOFesVu6r — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2023

This is one of this editor's pet peeves … how hot is it supposed to be? These scientists seem to believe that the ideal climate is the one that's most comfortable for people in New York City. The climate doesn't care if Bettle Midler has to put on the AC.

More wasted money on a hoax. What a sucker we have for a president — Neeson™ (@baggy615) July 29, 2023

John Kerry did this lie better 15 years ago — Shitlord (@JayThyself) July 29, 2023

Will Biden claim that his investment worked when it gets cooler this fall?

