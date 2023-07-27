Rep. James Comer says banks submitted more than 170 suspicious activity reports on the Bidens

After Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that the Biden investigation was nearing the level of an impeachment inquiry, Democrats rushed to CNN and MSNBC to assure them that there was "zero evidence" that President Joe Biden had done anything wrong. OK, so his son was going to plead guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession, but none of that involved his father. As Karine Jean-Pierre said, President Biden was never in business with his son (we guess keeping 10 percent for "the big guy" doesn't count).

Tweeters presented plenty of evidence — so much evidence that even the White House press corps isn't ignoring the story anymore. We've got the FBI source, former business associates of Hunter, the FBI whistleblowers … but one thing people often leave out is the digging done by Rep. James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley. They're the ones who uncovered all of those shell corporations set up by Biden.

Comer was a guest on Sen. Ted Cruz's podcast, and @KanekoaTheGreat was kind enough to provide a transcription. This is a very lengthy tweet, so strap in.

Here's the whole tweet:

BREAKING🚨 Rep. James Comer says six banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department regarding the Biden family, alleging their involvement in money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud. The American banks also raised concerns about wire transfers received by the Bidens from foreign state-owned entities, notably from the Chinese government, allegedly for the purpose of money laundering and tax evasion. The foreign wires were found to be directed towards Biden's business associates before being funneled through 20 shell companies associated with the Bidens. Subsequently, the funds were distributed among various Biden family members. SARs are vital documents that financial institutions must file with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) when they suspect any cases of money laundering or fraudulent activities. Rep. Comer highlighted one specific SAR linked to a $3 million wire from China to Biden's business partner, Rob Walker. This money was received in an inactive account that had maintained a $50,000 balance for ten years before the significant wire transaction from China. Within just 24 hours of receiving the wire, Walker initiated incremental payments to several Biden shell companies, eventually disbursing funds to four different Biden family members. Comer explained that concealing the source of money through the use of shell companies to deceive the IRS is considered money laundering and racketeering. He noted that if the funds were intended for legitimate purposes, they could have been wired directly to Hunter Biden, but instead, they were routed through business partners and various companies with no clear legitimate purpose. Senator Ted Cruz asked, "So the Chinese Communist government was sending the money?" Rep. Comer replied, "Yes." "If Hunter Biden was doing something legitimate for China, they could have just wired the money to Hunter Biden, but they didn't," he explained. "They sent it to a company called Robinson Walker. Then they wired it to a company called Owasco. Then they wired it to another company called Bohai. These companies don't do anything with the money." Senator Cruz responded, "It's just a bucket to pour the water in, then a bucket to pour it into somewhere else?" Rep Comer said, "That's exactly what it is and it was organized. This is like organized crime." When the corporate media foolishly asks where is the evidence that the Bidens committed crimes? American banks have submitted hundreds of suspicious activity reports on the Biden family, alleging their involvement in human trafficking, money laundering, and tax fraud. Congressional investigators have obtained bank account records and wire transfer statements on twenty shell companies owned by the Bidens, which were allegedly used for laundering illegally obtained money from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan as unregistered foreign agents. This evidence is supported by hundreds of thousands of emails, tens of thousands of text messages, photographs, audio recordings, calendar statements, and ten years of data from Hunter Biden's laptop, which the FBI took into its possession in 2019. @MarcoPolo501c3 published a comprehensive "Report on the Biden Laptop," documenting 459 alleged crimes involving the Biden family and their associates, including 140 business crimes, 191 sex crimes, and 128 drug crimes. A $1,000 reward is offered for any verifiable corrections, but thus far, no crimes have been disputed. In addition, credible IRS whistleblowers have accused the Justice Department of obstructing the Hunter Biden investigation by blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews while preventing any investigation of the President and his family. Furthermore, just yesterday, a judge highlighted an unprecedented lenient deal offered by the Justice Department to Hunter Biden, which would result in no felony charges or jail time for tax fraud and lying on a gun form. This DOJ deal would have also granted protection to the First Son from any future prosecution related to illegally obtained money from foreign nations as an unregistered foreign agent. What is more corrosive and destructive to our nation than a politicized Justice Department that applies different legal standards depending on whether one's last name is Trump or Biden?

"This is like organized crime."

🚨 JPMorgan Chase filed this suspicious activity report on Hunter Biden, suggesting his potential involvement in "human trafficking." Six banks, including Bank of America, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department regarding the Biden family, alleging their involvement in money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud, according to congressional investigators. (SAR released by @MarcoPolo501c3)

As many have pointed out, Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal, which would have given him immunity against all of this, was actually to protect President Biden.

But it was all Hunter … Joe was just a loving father looking out for his troubled son and had nothing to do with any of it. Seeing as he never once talked business with his son, how could he have known any of this?

