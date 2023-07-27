Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice

OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 27, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As you know, Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal fell apart yesterday. He was ready to plead guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession but then changed his plea to not guilty when he learned the deal didn't give him blanket immunity from being charged in the future under FARA laws.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine alerted us to a thread by a man who spent time in prison after being found guilty by David Weiss of tax and election charges. Yes, that's the same David Weiss who told the IRS whistleblowers not to involve Joe Biden in their investigation.

"… and no curiosity about the Bidens, either."

It really was a "get out of jail free" card … plead guilty to these charges and we promise not to pursue any charges in the future. Walk away with a slap on the wrist and don't worry about all of the foreign bribery counts.

***

