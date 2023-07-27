Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice

As you know, Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal fell apart yesterday. He was ready to plead guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession but then changed his plea to not guilty when he learned the deal didn't give him blanket immunity from being charged in the future under FARA laws.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine alerted us to a thread by a man who spent time in prison after being found guilty by David Weiss of tax and election charges. Yes, that's the same David Weiss who told the IRS whistleblowers not to involve Joe Biden in their investigation.

Very good thread about the collapse of the Hunter Biden sweetheart deal by a Delaware businessman who was thrown in jail by David Weiss on tax and election charges related to donations to Joe Biden’s campaign. There was no sweetheart deal for @ChrisTigani, and no curiosity about… https://t.co/YJe8oqKRL9 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 27, 2023

"… and no curiosity about the Bidens, either."

🧵 THREAD - Two systems of justice.



1/5



Judge Noreika asked USAtty––five times––if there was any precedent for such a one-sided plea agreement, like he gave to Hunter. He said no all five times and even admitted, "this was crafted to suit the facts and circumstances." pic.twitter.com/Tdl5elOk2T — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵 2/5 - Judge Noreika had never seen the type of agreement "Not to Prosecute" like the one she was being asked to sign off on. There was and is no precedent for @USAttyWeiss to give Hunter Biden such special treatment while strictly enforcing the law on everyone else. pic.twitter.com/YF0grcBOf7 — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵3/5 - Hunter gets a lifetime "Get Out of Jail Free Card" from @USAttyWeiss.



JUDGE: "Do you have any precedent for agreeing not to prosecute crimes that have nothing to do with the case or the charges being diverted?"



U.S. ATTY: " I am not aware of any, Your Honor." pic.twitter.com/Rmv6SpAvCY — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵4/5 - For agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanors and no jail time, the DOJ agreed never to prosecute Hunter again for the rest of his life. The actions taken by the @DOJCrimDiv and @USAttyWeiss are an insult to every other citizen. pic.twitter.com/AQwYcykja5 — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵 5/5 - In fact, Judge Noreika was so surprised by the plea and diversion agreements, that she questioned their constitutionality and what role she would play going forward. It appears that @USAttyWeiss rigged the outcome for Hunter. Are you still a prosecutor, Mr. Weiss? pic.twitter.com/FCUVP5OXBL — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

ADD-ON: 🧵 6/8.

These are from the U.S. Attorney's Criminal Tax Case Procedures Manual. It directs @USAttyWeiss to do the exact opposite of what he did in the Hunter Biden case. @Jim_Jordan - Please ask what is the reason he deviated from his training and policy directives? pic.twitter.com/o3Yqef3x8b — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵7/8 When @USAttyWeiss prosecutes people not named Biden, he says:

"General deterrence is primary consideration. A sentence of incarceration for tax cheats helps promote respect for the law and deter others. ... Guidelines reference need for sentences in tax cases to deter." pic.twitter.com/GmXaiqC5I0 — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

🧵 8/8 Who is @USAttyWeiss referring to here? If this does not apply to Hunter Biden, I cannot imagine a case that does. He added "This case, quite simply, is one many people are watching. A term of imprisonment will send a strong message...and deter others from acting the same. pic.twitter.com/XaR3Niz2Xk — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) July 27, 2023

This is excellent!



This is like a blow by blow of the trial with chapter and verse.



Read the entire thread to understand the details of what happened. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) July 27, 2023

It's sad that the media wont cover it like this. — Senior Boobies (@SeniorBoobies) July 27, 2023

They were willing to try to get this through.. I can only imagine the machinations they're going to cook up next. Timelines, delays, run out the clock on statute of limitations, etc. The hold card is Joe pardoning his son, but that's for later. — Gronko Dean (@gronko63) July 27, 2023

The transcript proves the whistleblowers are right. Thanks for publishing I haven’t read this anywhere else. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) July 27, 2023

Do you all realize how close they came to pulling this off? A D judge would have asked no questions & simply signed off! — John Schultz (@JohnDSchultz1) July 27, 2023

So Weiss hoped the judge would follow his direction of 'having no business' reading what the deal really was about - zero federal prosecution for Hunter in perpetuity (unless the said judge alone agreed to prosecute him).

The best justice money can buy. — FakeBelieve (@OutOfPlaceAudio) July 27, 2023

It really was a "get out of jail free" card … plead guilty to these charges and we promise not to pursue any charges in the future. Walk away with a slap on the wrist and don't worry about all of the foreign bribery counts.

***