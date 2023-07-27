Busted: NYT catches Ron DeSantis flying private even after firing one-third of his...
Eric Holder's anti-racist advice to Starbucks got the company sued

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 27, 2023

It looks like Eric Holder has decided to get in on the anti-racism grift that has made so very much money for Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. There are actually quite a few options out there for companies wanting to heal their "whiteness," but for some reason, Starbucks decided to shell out for Holder. They took his advice, and now they're getting sued.

Aaron Sibarium reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Holder—who has charged as much as $2,295 an hour for such work—issued a final report in 2021 that outlined the steps Starbucks had taken to promote "equity." They included tying executive pay to diversity targets, setting spending goals for "diverse suppliers," and launching a mentorship program for "BIPOC" employees, which Holder pressed the company to expand. Each initiative, he wrote, demonstrated the coffee maker’s "commitment to civil rights and equal treatment."

But one year later, Starbucks was fending off a civil rights lawsuit over precisely the programs Holder had blessed. The lawsuit, which is still ongoing and was filed last August by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative nonprofit that is also a Starbucks shareholder, argued that the programs violate non-discrimination laws as well as the company’s fiduciary duties. Such claims may have come as a surprise to Starbucks executives: At no point did Holder’s report address the legality of the policies at issue.

Oops. But who would expect Holder to believe he has to follow the law?

When you hire Eric Holder, you get what you deserve.

