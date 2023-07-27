Eric Holder's anti-racist advice to Starbucks got the company sued

It looks like Eric Holder has decided to get in on the anti-racism grift that has made so very much money for Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. There are actually quite a few options out there for companies wanting to heal their "whiteness," but for some reason, Starbucks decided to shell out for Holder. They took his advice, and now they're getting sued.

Starbucks paid Eric Holder, who charges up to $2,295 an hour for such work, to teach them how to be less racist. He told them to give racial preferences to minorities. They're now getting sued for anti-white discrimination. https://t.co/ZcbKIalIki pic.twitter.com/bZqAwtCQ85 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 27, 2023

Aaron Sibarium reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Holder—who has charged as much as $2,295 an hour for such work—issued a final report in 2021 that outlined the steps Starbucks had taken to promote "equity." They included tying executive pay to diversity targets, setting spending goals for "diverse suppliers," and launching a mentorship program for "BIPOC" employees, which Holder pressed the company to expand. Each initiative, he wrote, demonstrated the coffee maker’s "commitment to civil rights and equal treatment." But one year later, Starbucks was fending off a civil rights lawsuit over precisely the programs Holder had blessed. The lawsuit, which is still ongoing and was filed last August by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative nonprofit that is also a Starbucks shareholder, argued that the programs violate non-discrimination laws as well as the company’s fiduciary duties. Such claims may have come as a surprise to Starbucks executives: At no point did Holder’s report address the legality of the policies at issue.

Oops. But who would expect Holder to believe he has to follow the law?

Its remarkable these lawyers didnt know a law that applies to all races didnt apply to the white race. — SCROTUS2024 (@scrotus2024) July 27, 2023

That is definitely a grift. — Jo (@Joycejo1926) July 27, 2023

Want to get good DEI marks then just discriminate against white people. — Rockford (@realrockford) July 27, 2023

Seriously, these operations, like Covington, HRC, BLM, etc., need to be criminally prosecuted for extortion. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) July 27, 2023

Follow the money.

There's good money to be made from racial division.

Thus, racial harmony is not encouraged or fostered. — sree (@sree94684626) July 27, 2023

I would suspect that a lot of law firms will get sued for malpractice for advising companies to go all in on unconstitutional "diversity" initiatives. — EO (@EdOlson54485733) July 27, 2023

@Starbucks is not known for being run by geniuses. It is a woke organization & just another corporation I never use. Stupidity runs so high in these companies. Stockholders should sue them for incompetence. — unknown (@AlbertC91341153) July 27, 2023

When you hire Eric Holder, you get what you deserve.

***