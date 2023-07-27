Busted: NYT catches Ron DeSantis flying private even after firing one-third of his staff

Yes, Gov. Ron DeSantis did recently fire a third of his campaign staff in an effort to reboot his campaign. The DeSantis campaign isn't a charitable organization, though … people work for campaigns in the hope that they'll have a place in the administration.

The New York Times, which couldn't care less that climate czar John Kerry flies private all the time, seems to have a problem with DeSantis still taking a private jet to campaign stops after firing those staffers.

DeSantis continuing to fly private the week he fired over a 1/3 of his staffhttps://t.co/le5cHuwhgW — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 27, 2023

The story's from the New York Times, but Axios' Alex Thompson provided the tweet.

Is that really the best criticism you have? — mike 🇺🇸 (@MikeOstrander86) July 27, 2023

Editorialize more — 🐊Ron2024 (@voterondumpdon) July 27, 2023

And typically it's on a donor plane at donor expense. https://t.co/gpmJ6aPEJe — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 27, 2023

(For the trolls who read with pictures, this means staff salary doesn't cover plane expenses.) — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 27, 2023





Guys, it's just not logistically practical for a sitting governor — who has staff and a security detail — to fly commercial out of Tallahassee. — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 27, 2023

Have you thought to check what kind of flight schedules they have between the various events? I challenge you to come up with a commercial itinerary for him. — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) July 27, 2023

What’s the problem here? — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) July 27, 2023

Flying private is not a luxury. It’s a necessity if you have to make multiple stops in a short period of time. This is common sense. — Free (@KaladinFree) July 27, 2023

Yes, when you receive threats against yourself, your wife and your staff from people on the Left AND Trump Supporters, private is a must. — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) July 27, 2023

So? All candidates fly private. Fire bad employees. So what. — Newtonbomb (@Wesleymooch) July 27, 2023

Remember it took three ppl to investigate and write that a governor and presidential candidate flys private. — Man with no name (@Manwithn0name64) July 27, 2023

This entire story line is ridiculous and I'm sure you know it. Any word on how other candidates are traveling? C'mon man, do your due diligence as a "reporter." — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) July 27, 2023

You think a sitting governor and presidential candidate is going to fly his entire team commercial; sitting for hours in the terminal, having to take multiple "spoke & wheel" flights, waiting at the baggage claim? You are not serious people. — Grandville (@GrandvilleOR) July 27, 2023

We really don't get the point here. DeSantis should fly commercial so he could afford to keep on the staffers? Campaign staffer doesn't come with a lot of job security, you know.

