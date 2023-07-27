Eric Holder's anti-racist advice to Starbucks got the company sued
OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)
Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ
David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'
Read why our own Aaron Walker has been suspended from Twitter and read...
KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sid...
The Hunter Biden Sitcom with Greg Price
TIME's spin on Neb. teen sentenced for aborting, burning, and burying her baby...
U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement...

Busted: NYT catches Ron DeSantis flying private even after firing one-third of his staff

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 27, 2023
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Yes, Gov. Ron DeSantis did recently fire a third of his campaign staff in an effort to reboot his campaign. The DeSantis campaign isn't a charitable organization, though … people work for campaigns in the hope that they'll have a place in the administration.

The New York Times, which couldn't care less that climate czar John Kerry flies private all the time, seems to have a problem with DeSantis still taking a private jet to campaign stops after firing those staffers.

The story's from the New York Times, but Axios' Alex Thompson provided the tweet.


Recommended

Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Brett T.

We really don't get the point here. DeSantis should fly commercial so he could afford to keep on the staffers? Campaign staffer doesn't come with a lot of job security, you know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NEW YORK TIMES PRIVATE JET AXIOS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Brett T.
OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)
Gordon Kushner
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D
Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ
Gordon Kushner
KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the fix is in'
Doug P.
David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice Brett T.