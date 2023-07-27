Anheuser-Busch laying off about 350 employees

Bud Light was once the top-selling beer in the United States. Then, some marketing executive who had a distaste for Bud Light's "fratty" advertisements decided they should make a special can commemorating Dylan Mulvaney's 365th day of "girlhood." Mulvaney dressed like Audrey Hepburn and holding a can of Bud Light made the brand absolutely toxic and sales plummeted. Anheuser-Busch has tried to course-correct, but it has never apologized to its market.

NBC News is reporting that Anheuser-Busch is laying off about 350 employees.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, will be laying off about 350 employees after losing its title as the top-selling beer in America. https://t.co/oxpfRoJbBg — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 27, 2023

Were these layoffs in the works anyway, or is Mulvaney to blame? Let's find out:

Bud Light sales in the last week of June were down nearly 28% year on year, according to Nielsen IQ data cited by Bump Williams consulting. [CEO Brendan] Whitworth, AB's CEO, said last month that the company would continue to support the LGBTQ community. But Mulvaney said in June that AB never reached back out to her following the backlash. “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” she said in a TikTok video.

And we all care very much about Mulvaney's opinion.

Appeasing the woke mob is the age old story of dancing on the head of a pin. They will keep making more extreme demands until the normies notice things went too far & then… it’s too late. https://t.co/l9WWrQnNm3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2023

350 people are going to have the worst day of their lives because of some horse faced Ivy League inbred who hated the product she was hired to sell & hated the customers who bought it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2023

All she had to do was sell beer to people who want to buy beer. HOW HARD IS THAT???? Your job is LITERALLY to sell beer in the MIDWEST! Have you seen how much we drink? Wisconsin could outdrink the other 49 states. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2023

Alcohol… a product so hard to sell Americans made it in bathtubs and risked going blind to drink it. And yet Big teeth McButHerFace found a way to get people to not buy theirs. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2023

The level of senior executive incompetence in this debacle is off the charts. The CEO needs to be fired immediately. — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) July 27, 2023

Super Smart Harvard Marketing VP crushed it in a month. — Johnny (@racerx150) July 27, 2023

You guys stuck that face on a can of Bud Light.

Sad trombone — Jarred Johnson - SAGAFTRA Cocktails Mgr (@jarredthegeek) July 27, 2023

Alissa Heinerscheid destroyed 350 jobs because she thought they were too fratty and out of touch. — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) July 27, 2023

That's nice. Some "woke" feminist Wharton grad in marketing doesn't know her customer base and now Larry down in shipping is getting a pink slip. — Over represented Shark Hunter Mike (@McMountie) July 27, 2023

The "good" news is that the layoffs will hit executives in management, not workers on the front lines.

Where is the trans community buying Bud Light to make it the No. 1 beer again? What about all the 14-year-olds who actually watch Mulvaney's TikTok videos? They could ask their parents to buy Bud Light.

***