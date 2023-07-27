Anheuser-Busch laying off about 350 employees

Eric Holder's anti-racist advice to Starbucks got the company sued
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 27, 2023

Bud Light was once the top-selling beer in the United States. Then, some marketing executive who had a distaste for Bud Light's "fratty" advertisements decided they should make a special can commemorating Dylan Mulvaney's 365th day of "girlhood." Mulvaney dressed like Audrey Hepburn and holding a can of Bud Light made the brand absolutely toxic and sales plummeted. Anheuser-Busch has tried to course-correct, but it has never apologized to its market.

NBC News is reporting that Anheuser-Busch is laying off about 350 employees.

Were these layoffs in the works anyway, or is Mulvaney to blame? Let's find out:

Bud Light sales in the last week of June were down nearly 28% year on year, according to Nielsen IQ data cited by Bump Williams consulting.

[CEO Brendan] Whitworth, AB's CEO, said last month that the company would continue to support the LGBTQ community. But Mulvaney said in June that AB never reached back out to her following the backlash.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” she said in a TikTok video.

And we all care very much about Mulvaney's opinion. 

You guys stuck that face on a can of Bud Light.

The "good" news is that the layoffs will hit executives in management, not workers on the front lines.

Where is the trans community buying Bud Light to make it the No. 1 beer again? What about all the 14-year-olds who actually watch Mulvaney's TikTok videos? They could ask their parents to buy Bud Light.

***

