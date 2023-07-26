NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media

Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 26, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported recently, the Washington Post's Paul Farhi complained that Today News Africa's White House correspondent Simon Ateba was more interested in making himself the story than he was in doing journalism. Interestingly, none of Ateba's colleagues stood up for him when the White House formally warned him that he'd lose his White House credentials if he continued to disrupt the daily press briefing with his "antics." We remember there was quite a firestorm back during the Trump administration when the White House pulled the press credentials of Playboy's Brian Karem and CNN's Jim Acosta. The first is perhaps best known for trying to start a fight with Sebastian Gorka, while the second wrestled the microphone out of a young female aide's hand.

The New York Times is now on the story, noting that Ateba has become a "hero" of right-wing media. He's actually a very good Twitter follow.

Why won't this "gadfly" stop shouting?

Ateba does ask substantive questions and he's not just a stenographer for the regime. But suddenly making yourself the story, as Jim Acosta did so many times, is a bad thing now.

***

