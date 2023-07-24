Congress votes down ban on Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

Dems trash Republicans for their 'brazen disregard' of FBI safety warnings
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

President Joe Biden has made it clear that he will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes for Ukraine to win its war against Russia, and tens of billions of dollars of aid say he's not lying. We'd like to see Ukraine emerge victorious, but we'd rather see some sort of peace deal negotiated.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed an amendment that would ban the Biden administration from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, but it was voted down by both Republicans and Democrats. Glenn Greenwald notes that the U.S. has been denouncing other countries for their use of cluster bombs.

This, of course, means that the U.S. has plenty of cluster bombs in its arsenal to spare.

We wonder if Barack Obama ever misses droning kids while relaxing in his Martha's Vineyard mansion. That guy loved drones.

