Congress votes down ban on Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has made it clear that he will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes for Ukraine to win its war against Russia, and tens of billions of dollars of aid say he's not lying. We'd like to see Ukraine emerge victorious, but we'd rather see some sort of peace deal negotiated.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed an amendment that would ban the Biden administration from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, but it was voted down by both Republicans and Democrats. Glenn Greenwald notes that the U.S. has been denouncing other countries for their use of cluster bombs.

Over the last 3 decades, the US has accused every adversary country using cluster bombs of committing war crimes.



Last week, Congress voted on @RepMTG's amendment to ban Biden from sending them to Ukraine.



The establishment wings of both parties united to ensure its defeat. pic.twitter.com/RWhTPaWPgg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 24, 2023

This, of course, means that the U.S. has plenty of cluster bombs in its arsenal to spare.

Feathers of the same bird. — 🇺🇸 1776 Conservative🗿 (@1776Conserv) July 24, 2023

Both parties? We need to quit saying that. It should be quite obvious to everyone now that there is only one party — C'mon Man (@CmonMan87289512) July 24, 2023

Man, it's just like the media told me. MTG is no good. Just look at her trying to ban horrific weapon systems! — Brett Fisner (@Brettquickturtl) July 24, 2023

I don't think they should be used. I think it's embarrassing that MGT is the champion of this while AOC, Bernie and others are in complete lock step. I wouldn't expect the entire party to be against it but we don't even have a preformstive protests on the left. Dissent is dead. — Indie News Report (@indienewsreport) July 24, 2023

In 2003, if someone said that in 20 years Democrats would be the war party shilling for the military industrial complex and intelligencia non stop, I would’ve never believed it! — Jim Booth (@JEBJr1982) July 24, 2023

How did the progressive caucus vote? Surely they are against war crimes like the ones that have been committed in Syria, Palestine, etc… — bad sports gambler (@2000Nhgt) July 24, 2023

Dems simply can’t get past their demonization of @RepMTG to support an easy anti-war vote.



The Dem party forfeited whatever good reputation they once had, by championing censorship and military adventurism. — Joe’s blinking braincell 🚨🧠🚨 (@dgradost) July 24, 2023

No US Congress or President in my life time, with the possible exception of Carter, has failed to commit war crimes. I'm 69 years old. It's what we do best! — jim McC (@jd1mcc) July 24, 2023

We must commit war crimes to stop Putin from committing war crimes!

Sounds really stupid when you say it out loud. — BG What’s his Name (@BGwhatsaname) July 24, 2023

We wonder if Barack Obama ever misses droning kids while relaxing in his Martha's Vineyard mansion. That guy loved drones.

***