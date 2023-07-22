Washington Post reports that AOC will play a video game Saturday

Young and hip Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attracted huge numbers three years ago when she streamed a game of "Among Us" on Twitch. Now, according to the Washington Post, she's getting ready to stream another video game tonight. There's a whole story to go along with it.

A lifelong gamer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will play “Pico Park” on Saturday, three years after her massively popular “Among Us” stream. https://t.co/my6IIYhjBS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2023

Remember when this news outlet ran a multimillion dollar Super Bowl ad narrated by Tom Hanks about how their reporting protects our democracy? https://t.co/np71PAWmXm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 22, 2023

Video games are pretty much her speed. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2023

We want to see her play "Garbage Disposal Simulator 2023."

Yet another story, saving us and our democracy. Thank you WaPo! — ITRando (@it_rando) July 22, 2023

Hard hitting stuff — ScotchAndBitterness (@possiblemammal) July 22, 2023

But wait, there's more news, this one about women's soccer.

Perspective: USWNT star Megan Rapinoe helped create a new prototype for female sports icons: audacious, unapologetically competitive and not afraid to offend. https://t.co/kCDtnnZGmM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 21, 2023

When has there ever been an apologetic female athlete?



Also this is 3 more featured stories in two days from Wash Post on the US Women's soccer team than two IRS whistleblowers coming forward against Biden admin obstruction at the DOJ. https://t.co/QlgQpVevBS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2023

"The corporate press is the enemy of the people" -@michaelmalice — Mike K (@Garelli2000) July 22, 2023

If you're patient, it'll be 5 more featured stories in two days from Wash Post on the US Women's soccer team than two IRS whistleblowers coming forward against Biden admin obstruction at the DOJ. — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker ™️ (@justplncate) July 22, 2023

Democracy dies in darkness.

You're not a news organization anymore. — conserver1 (@Conservitalian) July 22, 2023

How are you guys losing $100M? It’s a real mystery. — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) July 22, 2023

We look forward to the follow-up piece after AOC does her video game stream, and probably an analysis of how it shows how effective of a politician she is.

