Washington Post reports that AOC will play a video game Saturday

Young and hip Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attracted huge numbers three years ago when she streamed a game of "Among Us" on Twitch. Now, according to the Washington Post, she's getting ready to stream another video game tonight. There's a whole story to go along with it.
A lifelong gamer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will play “Pico Park” on Saturday, three years after her massively popular “Among Us” stream. https://t.co/my6IIYhjBS— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2023
Remember when this news outlet ran a multimillion dollar Super Bowl ad narrated by Tom Hanks about how their reporting protects our democracy? https://t.co/np71PAWmXm— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 22, 2023
Video games are pretty much her speed.— JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2023
We want to see her play "Garbage Disposal Simulator 2023."
Yet another story, saving us and our democracy. Thank you WaPo!— ITRando (@it_rando) July 22, 2023
Hard hitting stuff— ScotchAndBitterness (@possiblemammal) July 22, 2023
But wait, there's more news, this one about women's soccer.
Perspective: USWNT star Megan Rapinoe helped create a new prototype for female sports icons: audacious, unapologetically competitive and not afraid to offend. https://t.co/kCDtnnZGmM— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 21, 2023
When has there ever been an apologetic female athlete?— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2023
Also this is 3 more featured stories in two days from Wash Post on the US Women's soccer team than two IRS whistleblowers coming forward against Biden admin obstruction at the DOJ. https://t.co/QlgQpVevBS
"The corporate press is the enemy of the people" -@michaelmalice— Mike K (@Garelli2000) July 22, 2023
If you're patient, it'll be 5 more featured stories in two days from Wash Post on the US Women's soccer team than two IRS whistleblowers coming forward against Biden admin obstruction at the DOJ.— Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker ™️ (@justplncate) July 22, 2023
Democracy dies in darkness.
You're not a news organization anymore.— conserver1 (@Conservitalian) July 22, 2023
How are you guys losing $100M? It’s a real mystery.— Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) July 22, 2023
We look forward to the follow-up piece after AOC does her video game stream, and probably an analysis of how it shows how effective of a politician she is.
