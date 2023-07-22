Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'

California Sen. Scott Wiener opposes school outing trans students at risk of death
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 22, 2023
Twitter

Vice President Kamala Harris is flying around and spreading lies about the State of Florida's mandated curriculum for African American studies. Yes, schools must teach about slavery and Jim Crow and a hundred other things. Of course, the talking point about banning critical race theory from the classroom was that slavery wouldn't be taught, which was an outright lie.

Candidate for Florida Senate Carlos Guillermo Smith says that while Florida's curriculum does include the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, it doesn't mention that the Florida legislature at the time opposed it.

What a gotcha.

Wait for it …

Ah yes, the magical "the parties switched platforms" claim that absolves the Democratic Party of its problematic history.

"The parties switched" isn't fooling anyone anymore. He's right; the schools should teach how an almost all-Democrat legislature passed a resolution to keep schools from becoming a racial jungle.

***

