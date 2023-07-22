Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'

Vice President Kamala Harris is flying around and spreading lies about the State of Florida's mandated curriculum for African American studies. Yes, schools must teach about slavery and Jim Crow and a hundred other things. Of course, the talking point about banning critical race theory from the classroom was that slavery wouldn't be taught, which was an outright lie.

Candidate for Florida Senate Carlos Guillermo Smith says that while Florida's curriculum does include the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, it doesn't mention that the Florida legislature at the time opposed it.

Ron DeSantis’s new rules for teaching Black history include the landmark SCOTUS decision Brown v. Board of Education, ending legal segregation in schools.



But they forgot to include one key fact— the Florida Legislature’s 1957 resolution opposing it. https://t.co/wGtoX1xoTm — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) July 22, 2023

What a gotcha.

Who wants to tell Carlos the Dem here that in 1957 when the Florida State Legislature opposed Brown v. Board of Ed. that the makeup of the State Leg was:



State House: 89 Dem, 6 GOP

State Senate: 37 Dem, 1 GOP

Governor: Dem https://t.co/rc9nrbbqoD — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 22, 2023

Wait for it …

Oh no. How will I ever recover from your devastating tweet which conveniently forgot to include how fights over civil rights in the ’60s caused a dramatic party realignment where Republicans and Democrats effectively switched platforms.



I just don’t know how I can go on living — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) July 22, 2023

Ah yes, the magical "the parties switched platforms" claim that absolves the Democratic Party of its problematic history.

Pathetic excuse — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 22, 2023

That's embarrassing — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) July 22, 2023

There’s a long and inglorious history of the Democrat party. They do their best to hide it, but the authoritarian in them keeps popping out. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 22, 2023

That old cannard, everyone knows the political parties switched priorities, but hey some of your willfullly ignorant followers might still buy it. — Chris Guerrieri (@ChrisinJax1) July 22, 2023

The Democrats wouldn’t have included it either as they held the majority … Carlos gaining those L’s on a daily basis … — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) July 22, 2023

Community Notes, do your thing. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 22, 2023

In 1957, the Democrats had a super majority and the governorship. We definitely need to make sure we teach that. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 22, 2023

Poor Carlos, you just got OWNED. — BullsGoneWild23 (@BullRun_23) July 22, 2023

"The parties switched" isn't fooling anyone anymore. He's right; the schools should teach how an almost all-Democrat legislature passed a resolution to keep schools from becoming a racial jungle.

