Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history

We've asked before if anyone can name one competent person in the Biden administration — just some appointee who's doing his or her job well. And we can't think of one. They're all a disaster.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among those losers. Not only do we have the vice president flying around and lying about Florida's black history curriculum, but the Secretary of Education is also lying about it, saying that Florida's leaders are trying to "censor history." Some sort of talking point must have gone out this week.

I refuse to stay silent as Florida’s leaders try to censor history, gaslighting communities of color.



Our children need to know our history, the good and the ugly parts, so that we can raise a generation who will not repeat its mistakes. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) July 21, 2023

Has Cardona even read Florida's history curriculum? Of course not.

What history is being censored? — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) July 21, 2023

Do you guys get an email for these talking points or just have a meeting? — Central Midwesterner ❌ (@MidWesterner007) July 21, 2023

This is gaslighting — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) July 22, 2023

Clearly the talking point memo went out and now you're all in line with the current smear/lie of the day. Resign, you hack. #SchoolChoice — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 22, 2023

Still trying to recover from your awful tweet about teachers from earlier in the week? — cjokay (@cjokay) July 21, 2023

Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.



Florida is focused on teaching true and accurate African American history.



If you actually read our standards you’d know that. https://t.co/e8lmPtq2C7 — Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) July 21, 2023

“We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying.”



— Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn https://t.co/w9NZmb7kY2 — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) July 22, 2023

Just remove the progressives from teaching and we will be fine. https://t.co/MGd8kl2bsj — hereiam (@hereiam67705523) July 22, 2023

Did you do any research into the curriculum? Of course not. Too busy bowing to every one of Randi’s demands. — Pete (@Htown_999) July 21, 2023

LOL! Florida's gaslighting? That 1619 crap he wants taught is ultimate gaslighting. — James Katchen Ultra-Deplorable (@JamesKatchen) July 21, 2023

You sounded just like VP Harris there for a moment...you guys have pulled one small comment completely out of context so you can frame what is a non-issue into something to slander DeSantis and rile up your audience...Shame on you. — pabby redhed (@PHMarion2) July 21, 2023

They're desperate for a Trump vs. Biden rematch.

Every reference to slavery in the FL curriculum, verbatim, lifted directly from the text of the document. You are the one who is lying. You're counting on people to take you at your word and not read for themselves. https://t.co/Lw0O28Mv3v — Aposter1228 (@Aposter12281) July 21, 2023

You should have stayed silent to avoid the fool. But, alas, we now know who you are. — OldWhiteMan (@OldWhit04471679) July 21, 2023

He should have stayed silent, or at least read Florida's black history curriculum before posting this. And this is the Secretary of Education we're talking about.

