Hot take: Hunter Biden should sue Rep. MTG for what she did on the House floor

Look, Hunter Biden's a scumbag with two enablers as parents. Of course, he's getting special treatment because of his family connections. But some people are really going to bat for the guy who has never met his own daughter and never will by choice. We remember doing a post on someone suggesting that Biden sue every Republican who suggested that that bag of cocaine found in the White House was his. We agree, he should sue … that would be hilarious.

As Twitchy reported earlier, during today's House Oversight Committee meeting with two IRS whistleblowers, Democrats had a fit when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled up enlargements of pics downloaded from Biden's iCloud account showing him cavorting with (perhaps underage) hookers. While Democrats will insist Republicans are obsessed with Biden's d**k, Greene was trying to make a point of how Biden might have violated the Mann Act in paying a prostitution ring (and writing off his sex club dues as a work expense o his taxes).

Jack Cocchiarella took to the dying platform of Twitter to suggest that Biden sue Greene for what she did during the hearing.

We agree completely. We want Biden to file a defamation suit against Greene. We don't think she showed any pics of him smoking crack, but it would probably come up in the suit.

Hunter Biden should sue Marjorie Taylor Greene for what she just did on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/E0bZc83hfz — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 19, 2023

Do it.

What's the cause of action? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2023

For what? — Savannah Hargowitz (@savvyharg) July 19, 2023

That picture is literally all over the internet



He won't win if he tried 😂 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) July 19, 2023

But you have to admit though, the discovery phase would be hilarious. — Sarcasm as a Service (@SeanKen13740391) July 19, 2023

On what grounds?



That laptop and anything on it AREN'T HIS ANYMORE.



He gave up all rights to it when he refused to pick it up from the repair shop. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 19, 2023

That’s what you were bothered by? — Proud Gigi❤️🇺🇸 (@ProudGigi58) July 19, 2023

Hunter Biden shouldn't have been engaging in those activities, shouldn't have taken the photos, and shouldn't have abandoned his laptop at the repair shop. He brought this on himself. MTG didn't take those photos. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) July 19, 2023

I'm sure she'd welcome to opportunity to put him on the witness stand in front of the American public. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) July 19, 2023

What did she do? She showed actual photos of his actual behavior during a hearing about him and his actual behavior that has been under investigation for five years. Please do tell us the grounds for this suit, keeping in mind that the truth is her defense. — Cindie (@Cindie911) July 19, 2023

If he did that, then you all would have to agree that it's not fake, and Hunter committed the over 500 felonies on the laptop. Including taking bribes for his father's influence.



You didn't think this through, did you? — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) July 19, 2023

Sue her for what? Is that NOT HIM? Did he NOT submit tax write offs for hookers? Hint: Rhetorical questions. — J T (@JTfloridaNow) July 19, 2023

For exposing his participation in human sex trafficking under the Mann Act or for exposing that he wrote it off on his taxes? — Captain Dax (@DaxMorgan) July 19, 2023

It was really disgusting to see so many Democrats prostrate themselves in defense of Hunter Biden at the very minimum committing tax fraud and illegally possessing a gun. If he's the hill you want to die on, go ahead.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



