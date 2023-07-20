Hot take: Hunter Biden should sue Rep. MTG for what she did on the House floor

Man arrested for threatening journo suing over the release of Audrey Hale's manifesto
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 19, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Look, Hunter Biden's a scumbag with two enablers as parents. Of course, he's getting special treatment because of his family connections. But some people are really going to bat for the guy who has never met his own daughter and never will by choice. We remember doing a post on someone suggesting that Biden sue every Republican who suggested that that bag of cocaine found in the White House was his. We agree, he should sue … that would be hilarious.

As Twitchy reported earlier, during today's House Oversight Committee meeting with two IRS whistleblowers, Democrats had a fit when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled up enlargements of pics downloaded from Biden's iCloud account showing him cavorting with (perhaps underage) hookers. While Democrats will insist Republicans are obsessed with Biden's d**k, Greene was trying to make a point of how Biden might have violated the Mann Act in paying a prostitution ring (and writing off his sex club dues as a work expense o his taxes).

Jack Cocchiarella took to the dying platform of Twitter to suggest that Biden sue Greene for what she did during the hearing.

We agree completely. We want Biden to file a defamation suit against Greene. We don't think she showed any pics of him smoking crack, but it would probably come up in the suit.

Do it.

It was really disgusting to see so many Democrats prostrate themselves in defense of Hunter Biden at the very minimum committing tax fraud and illegally possessing a gun. If he's the hill you want to die on, go ahead.

