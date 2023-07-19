Man arrested for threatening journo suing over the release of Audrey Hale's manifesto

'You are an absolute reptile with a forked tongue': Kamala pushes GUN CONTROL...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/John Amis

OK, this is crazy. We still don't know who left the bag of cocaine in the White House, or who planted those pipe bombs in D.C., or who leaked the Dobbs decision. We also still haven't seen the manifesto of Covenant School mass shooter Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender and killed six people in Nashville.

Just the News is reporting that police have arrested a man who threatened a journalist who is suing to have the manifesto released. We don't know about you, but that makes up want to see it even more. What is so privileged about this manifesto that the public can't see it?

Natalia Mittelstadt reports:

The person charged in connection with the death threat over the lawsuit, Michael Alonzo Rouse, 49, threatened [Michael Patrick] Leahy July 9 via email, according to a source familiar with the matters.

In the email obtained by Just the News and signed by “Mike,” the writer says, "Michael Patrick Leahy ... if it were not illegal to beat your ass up ... I'd have done it months ago. I have called your show twice because you decided to pound home the transgender Audrey Hale while people who suffered were healing. You dirty potato eating Mick. If I see you on the street ... I'm going to end your conservative slant eye ass.”

The email also reads: “I'm willing to go to prison to end you. You dirty drug addict eyed Irish fool. You either end your talk show or I'll end your life in real time while you do it.  You have no right to the manifesto of Audrey Hale and you just want content by obtaining it.”

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker

"You either end your talk show or I'll end your life in real-time while you do it." Someone's invested in this manifesto staying secret.

Who has no right to see it and why not?

***

