Man arrested for threatening journo suing over the release of Audrey Hale's manifesto

OK, this is crazy. We still don't know who left the bag of cocaine in the White House, or who planted those pipe bombs in D.C., or who leaked the Dobbs decision. We also still haven't seen the manifesto of Covenant School mass shooter Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender and killed six people in Nashville.

Just the News is reporting that police have arrested a man who threatened a journalist who is suing to have the manifesto released. We don't know about you, but that makes up want to see it even more. What is so privileged about this manifesto that the public can't see it?

The FBI and Nashville police continue to keep concealed the manifesto left by the Nashville murderer, despite repeated promises to release it.



That means we still don't know who and what radicalized and motivated her - a topic in which the media is otherwise quite interested. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2023

Police in Tennessee did, however, just arrest a man for threatening to murder a journalist who suing the FBI and police to release the manifesto so he can do his job and report.



That makes understanding the radicalization here all the more important:https://t.co/2FOeniC4mQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2023

Natalia Mittelstadt reports:

The person charged in connection with the death threat over the lawsuit, Michael Alonzo Rouse, 49, threatened [Michael Patrick] Leahy July 9 via email, according to a source familiar with the matters. In the email obtained by Just the News and signed by “Mike,” the writer says, "Michael Patrick Leahy ... if it were not illegal to beat your ass up ... I'd have done it months ago. I have called your show twice because you decided to pound home the transgender Audrey Hale while people who suffered were healing. You dirty potato eating Mick. If I see you on the street ... I'm going to end your conservative slant eye ass.” The email also reads: “I'm willing to go to prison to end you. You dirty drug addict eyed Irish fool. You either end your talk show or I'll end your life in real time while you do it. You have no right to the manifesto of Audrey Hale and you just want content by obtaining it.”

"You either end your talk show or I'll end your life in real-time while you do it." Someone's invested in this manifesto staying secret.

Our government really is getting out of control. — Linda (@lindathebaglady) July 19, 2023

Who has no right to see it and why not?

***