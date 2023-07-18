Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with transgender child?

There's a lot of bigotry out there. We've been told that a straight man who doesn't date trans women is a bigot.

Niall Boylan is an Irish broadcaster who claims to have received an email from a father who doesn't want his kid having play dates with another child who "changed genders." Is he teaching his child to be bigoted against trans individuals?

We, and a lot of people who replied, didn't seem to have a problem with the kids playing together … leaving your kid at the home whose parents transitioned their kid, though, was another story.

Also on Todays Niall Boylan Podcast we received an email from a man who doesn’t want his ten year old having play dates with a child that’s changed gender as he believes it’s a bad influence on his child. Is this parent just teaching his child to be a bigot? WhatsApp now 085 100… pic.twitter.com/iBqjXu52d8 — Niall Boylan (@Niall_Boylan) July 18, 2023

How is it possible to be bigoted against something ("transgender") that didn't even exist five minutes ago? What other unknown forms of bigotry are just lurking out there, waiting for Dr. Mengele to call them into existence? — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) July 18, 2023

Excellent point. Because it’s the resistance they wish to break down, the focus of it is almost irrelevant. — Lou Aguilar (@SandbaggerDC) July 18, 2023

That is perfect parenting. He is protecting his child from the dangers of this ideology.



The parents who let their 10 year old go through the change need to be done for causing harm to a child. — patrice 🇮🇪 (@patricej36) July 18, 2023

Good parenting 101! — Jay Daly (@jaydalyutd) July 18, 2023

I would be more interested in investigating the family circumstances around the 10 year old child who's gender was changed - a 10 y/o can barely pick what clothes they want to wear for the day themselves. — KB (@halftwottered) July 18, 2023

I'd have no problem with the child coming to our house so they can do what kids should be doing. Play.



My child however will NOT be going to their house — damien joyce (@goonerdamojj24) July 18, 2023

That’s a good dad right there ♥️ — Miss. P (@probablewonder) July 18, 2023

His child is his responsibility, making better decisions on the welfare of HIS child by deciding who they can or can't interact with is not up for debate - no harm intended — 𝑹𝑬•𝑹𝑬 😗👈 (@Au_Da_City) July 18, 2023

Why must it automatically be bigotry? It's clear a large proportion of people do not agree with transgenderism and particularly child transgenderism. It's a controversial theory, which you can personally believe in or not. — Clyde (@JunkieClyde) July 18, 2023

No, he is being a responsible parent and taking care of the mental health and well being of his own child. — unefoiuneloiuneroi (@unefoyuneloyun1) July 18, 2023

This transgenderism is simply presented as a conclusion without showing any process or debate as to how that conclusion has come about, and they expect us to simply lap it up unquestioned. — The Thairishman (@TheThairishman) July 18, 2023

No, he’s reading the signals the other child & their family are sending out & saying “not a good fit”. Everyone makes these decisions every day because we all only have so much energy — overideology (@overideology) July 18, 2023

This parent is right. Social contagion is a threat. — Augustine C. (@Augustine_C_) July 18, 2023

It's transphobic to chalk up the spike in the number of transgender kids to social contagion — obviously, it's just that a massive amount of transgender babies are being born all of a sudden. Maybe Alex Jones is right and they're putting something in the water to make babies trans.

