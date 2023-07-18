Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton

This editor had to check if it was Jesse Jackson's birthday or something. First, there was praise by Vice President Kamala "Fweedom!" Harris, and now Hillary Clinton is getting in on the action, honoring Jackson by posting a picture of herself marching next to him. Apparently, Jackson announced Saturday that he is stepping down from his Rainbow PUSH Coalition at age 81.

We don't remember if we showed you this clip, but here it is again; Harris having her mind blown that Jackson invented the rainbow.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Rev. Jesse Jackson: "Early on he (Jesse Jackson) had the audacity to name this coalition the National Rainbow Coalition think about that. He defined the rainbow! He was one of the first to define the rainbow." pic.twitter.com/gW9KsoYS8v — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) July 17, 2023

Think about that.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, you are one of our nation's greatest patriots. Thank you for widening the path for generations to follow.



In this moment, let us all model your lifelong commitment to progress and remain committed to the fight for freedom and justice. pic.twitter.com/XzPiTXAo0u — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 16, 2023

He invented the racial shakedown that was subsequently perfected by Black Lives Matter. He’s a very innovative con artist and you are right to be impressed by how he got rich marketing his race itself as a product — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 17, 2023

You do know he's a race hustler and rather anti Semitic. — I like being a cynic (@NunyaBe87867194) July 17, 2023

But they're both Democrats, so those aren't bad points.

Hymietown 🤡 — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) July 17, 2023





Grift knows grift. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 17, 2023

What has he done lately except ride the coat tails of true patriots of the civil rights and MLK to this point. Nothing substantial I bet.

Usually he’s there for the photos and gone just as quick.

Grifter is the appropriate term for him these days. — BlesseDaWish.eth (@blessed_wish) July 17, 2023

Jackson invented the race hustling industry. Rainbow Coalition would shake down companies for “donations”. Basically protection money. “Nice company you have here… be a shame if something were to happen to it.” — Jacques Alejandro (@jockohomo_lives) July 17, 2023

Two bit race hustler enriching himself on the backs of black communities. — Toobuff (@toobuff) July 17, 2023

Hillary Clinton must have seen that and went digging for a photo she could post:

After decades of marching for equality, justice, and hope, Rev. Jesse Jackson deserves a restful next chapter. I'm so grateful for his leadership, his service, and his friendship over years of fighting for change. pic.twitter.com/EggPi5MNK4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 18, 2023

I speak for everyone when I say Jesse Jackson is a lifetime criminal and should be in jail — alex 🇺🇸 (@RacismOfficer) July 18, 2023

The nicest thing we can say about Jesse Jackson is that he's not Al Sharpton.

The rich race baiter that mafiosos businesses into obeisance with threats of character assassination? — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) July 18, 2023

He is and always was a race-baiting grifter.



His legacy is not one of unification.



Rather, he made a career of marketeering and monetizing unnecessary and hurtful racial division, much of it stoked by him and his ilk, e.g. Sharpton et al.



Very much like you and your career. — Brainatic 🌵🌵 (@brainatic) July 18, 2023

Watch out for the super predators — Mark Patterson (@papapotato108) July 18, 2023

Shaking down corporations for contributions is tough work and Hillary can definitely relate. — David Wrenn (@dave1slave) July 18, 2023

Jackson had Rainbow PUSH, and the Clintons had the Clinton Foundation, so they did have something in common.

