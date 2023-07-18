Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton

Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets big mad at Republican terrorists
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 18, 2023

This editor had to check if it was Jesse Jackson's birthday or something. First, there was praise by Vice President Kamala "Fweedom!" Harris, and now Hillary Clinton is getting in on the action, honoring Jackson by posting a picture of herself marching next to him. Apparently, Jackson announced Saturday that he is stepping down from his Rainbow PUSH Coalition at age 81.

We don't remember if we showed you this clip, but here it is again; Harris having her mind blown that Jackson invented the rainbow.

Think about that.

But they're both Democrats, so those aren't bad points.


Hillary Clinton must have seen that and went digging for a photo she could post:

The nicest thing we can say about Jesse Jackson is that he's not Al Sharpton.

Jackson had Rainbow PUSH, and the Clintons had the Clinton Foundation, so they did have something in common.

***

