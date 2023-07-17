Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll

Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Brett T.  |  4:18 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/John Locher

On Twitter, the battle for the GOP presidential nomination appears to be a fight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Turning Point Action took a straw poll at its ACTCON 2023 event this weekend, and Trump dominated. More surprisingly, Vivek Ramaswamy came in second ahead of DeSantis. And for vice president? How about Kari Lake?

RedState's Brandon Morse has some good advice for DeSantis:


That's true … it was a Trump love fest. What we find most interesting are the suggestions for VP — there are some good names in there.

It's nice to see Rep. Byron Donalds becoming a rising star in the GOP. He's one to watch.

***

