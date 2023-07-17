Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll

On Twitter, the battle for the GOP presidential nomination appears to be a fight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Turning Point Action took a straw poll at its ACTCON 2023 event this weekend, and Trump dominated. More surprisingly, Vivek Ramaswamy came in second ahead of DeSantis. And for vice president? How about Kari Lake?
🚨ACTCON2023 STRAW POLL RESULTS ARE IN🚨— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 16, 2023
Trump dominated with 85.7%
Vivek wins 51.2% of second choice votes, ahead of DeSantis and Tim Scott
Kari Lake wins VP vote with 30.8% followed by Byron Donald’s with 24% and Vivek with 22.7%
77.3% of respondents say they do not plan to…
RedState's Brandon Morse has some good advice for DeSantis:
Trump aside, the popularity of Vivek proves that accessibility to younger generations goes a long way. Vivek's Twitter is flooded with podcasts, interviews, and debates. DeSantis's isn't. It's the digital age and that comes with a LOT of useful tools. Use them. https://t.co/pl8enlhQFn— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 17, 2023
Trump/Ramaswamy 2024— 🇺🇸John B. Hall🇺🇸 (@JohnBollingHall) July 16, 2023
Trump/Donalds 2024— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 16, 2023
“Trump dominates polling at a Trump rally. News at 11”— Snake Eyes (anglo) 🐊 (@dimitrios_ka) July 17, 2023
I'm shocked 4.2% support US involvement in Ukraine— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 16, 2023
You had a few Bush neocons in the audience Charlie
Super Ultra Maga #patriotparty— Sir Janos Wildman (@JanosWildman) July 16, 2023
Vivek is young & dynamic and can clearly articulate his message. It’s not surprising he’s getting this much attention.— Martin Matthews (@1MartinMatthews) July 16, 2023
I think many are liking the possibility of a Trump/Vivek ticket.
I’ll stay home I November next year if your cult leader is the nominee.— Matt Wells (@bigredmatt1011) July 16, 2023
The rise of Vivek has been something to behold. He was the only candidate in the GOP field that could hold his own with Tucker intellectually.— God Bless Donald Trump (@grandeleague1) July 17, 2023
What did you expect? It was a Trump love fest. LOL— NeverTrump2024.net 🐊 [email protected] (@NHTeaParties) July 16, 2023
That's true … it was a Trump love fest. What we find most interesting are the suggestions for VP — there are some good names in there.
Dominated. TPUSA is a Trump shill organization. This is like saying 15% of Trump Supporters are NOT voting for Trump. These numbers are awful for Trump.— That One Guy (@TomManess1) July 16, 2023
No Trump. Guaranteed loss. And I voted for him twice.— MoonDoggy (@MoonDoggyTx) July 17, 2023
Won't vote on the presidential box if he is Repub choice. He's gone over the edge.
It's nice to see Rep. Byron Donalds becoming a rising star in the GOP. He's one to watch.
