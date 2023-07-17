Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll

On Twitter, the battle for the GOP presidential nomination appears to be a fight between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Turning Point Action took a straw poll at its ACTCON 2023 event this weekend, and Trump dominated. More surprisingly, Vivek Ramaswamy came in second ahead of DeSantis. And for vice president? How about Kari Lake?

🚨ACTCON2023 STRAW POLL RESULTS ARE IN🚨



Trump dominated with 85.7%



Vivek wins 51.2% of second choice votes, ahead of DeSantis and Tim Scott



Kari Lake wins VP vote with 30.8% followed by Byron Donald’s with 24% and Vivek with 22.7%



77.3% of respondents say they do not plan to… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 16, 2023

RedState's Brandon Morse has some good advice for DeSantis:

Trump aside, the popularity of Vivek proves that accessibility to younger generations goes a long way. Vivek's Twitter is flooded with podcasts, interviews, and debates. DeSantis's isn't. It's the digital age and that comes with a LOT of useful tools. Use them. https://t.co/pl8enlhQFn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 17, 2023

“Trump dominates polling at a Trump rally. News at 11” — Snake Eyes (anglo) 🐊 (@dimitrios_ka) July 17, 2023

Vivek is young & dynamic and can clearly articulate his message. It’s not surprising he’s getting this much attention.



I think many are liking the possibility of a Trump/Vivek ticket. — Martin Matthews (@1MartinMatthews) July 16, 2023

The rise of Vivek has been something to behold. He was the only candidate in the GOP field that could hold his own with Tucker intellectually. — God Bless Donald Trump (@grandeleague1) July 17, 2023

That's true … it was a Trump love fest. What we find most interesting are the suggestions for VP — there are some good names in there.

It's nice to see Rep. Byron Donalds becoming a rising star in the GOP. He's one to watch.

