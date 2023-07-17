Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits

As you know, Meta's Threads was supposed to be the final nail in the coffin of Twitter, which had announced rate limits on tweets. This editor fired up Threads Sunday just to see what was going on, and the answer was not much, although there was a post about how great it was not to be steeped in Nazis and white supremacists.

Now Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, is announcing that Threads is going to have to tighten up on things like rate limits due to some spam attacks.

Threads, the “Twitter killer” app, just announced they’re introducing rate limits.



This comes just a few weeks after the outcry from the mainstream media when they declared Elon is destroying Twitter because he implemented rate limits.



I’m sure the media will be all over this! pic.twitter.com/EVxSvMExdi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2023

Rate limits were the absolute last straw for Twitter.

30% drop in usage. Instagram users don't do sentences. — Barn Door (@BarnDoor942) July 17, 2023

Threads is destined to be this year's Google Plus. — Pronoun Refusenik🍌🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) July 17, 2023





Or CNN+.

Weren't all these people supposed to be on the dumpster fire known as Mastodon anyway? How did that work out



Oh wait, I mean Bluesky — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) July 17, 2023

I’m sure their 15 remaining users are not interested enough to hit any rate limits. — Reality Czar (@TaintMcG) July 17, 2023

Threads APP is what you'd expect to get if you bought Twitter from @WishShopping — BookofAEGIS (@BookofAEGIS) July 17, 2023

Taylor Lorenz, mortal enemy of Libs of TikTok, said last week she already has two strikes on Threads and faces a permanent Instagram ban, so things are going swimmingly.

