Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits

Brett T.  |  6:11 PM on July 17, 2023
Sarah D.

As you know, Meta's Threads was supposed to be the final nail in the coffin of Twitter, which had announced rate limits on tweets. This editor fired up Threads Sunday just to see what was going on, and the answer was not much, although there was a post about how great it was not to be steeped in Nazis and white supremacists.

Now Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, is announcing that Threads is going to have to tighten up on things like rate limits due to some spam attacks.

Rate limits were the absolute last straw for Twitter.


Or CNN+.

Taylor Lorenz, mortal enemy of Libs of TikTok, said last week she already has two strikes on Threads and faces a permanent Instagram ban, so things are going swimmingly.

***

