Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll
Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks
Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of...
Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a...
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Kamala Harris couldn't be any FAKER if she tried
Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying...
Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Li...
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has...

Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on July 17, 2023

So who knew in the culture wars that human trafficking would end up being a partisan issue, with Republicans firmly against and Democrats seemingly for? You've seen the reactions in the liberal media to box-office hit "Sound of Freedom" — a movie about child trafficking is simply right-wing scare tactics and propaganda…. it's a "superhero movie for dads with brain worms." Sure, child sex trafficking is a serious issue, but [starts to mumble incoherently before changing the subject]. If you think there are pedophiles out there, you're obviously QAnon.

As we reported earlier, California State Democrats amazing voted against making human trafficking a serious felony which would count as a "strike" in the state's "Three Strikes" sentencing law. Why? We couldn't possibly tell you.

Now the great minds at the Sacramento Bee are claiming it was "simplistic, fear-based messaging" that got the GOP a rare win, as it managed to advance the bill before the summer recess.

Recommended

Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
justmindy

Florida wants them executed.

It was shocking enough when the Dem legislators came out against it, but then for these two clowns to cry about the GOP using "fear-based messaging" to strengthen the penalties against child sex traffickers is just ridiculous.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CALIFORNIA PEDOPHILIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
justmindy
Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Brett T.
John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Brett T.
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs justmindy