Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking

So who knew in the culture wars that human trafficking would end up being a partisan issue, with Republicans firmly against and Democrats seemingly for? You've seen the reactions in the liberal media to box-office hit "Sound of Freedom" — a movie about child trafficking is simply right-wing scare tactics and propaganda…. it's a "superhero movie for dads with brain worms." Sure, child sex trafficking is a serious issue, but [starts to mumble incoherently before changing the subject]. If you think there are pedophiles out there, you're obviously QAnon.

As we reported earlier, California State Democrats amazing voted against making human trafficking a serious felony which would count as a "strike" in the state's "Three Strikes" sentencing law. Why? We couldn't possibly tell you.

Now the great minds at the Sacramento Bee are claiming it was "simplistic, fear-based messaging" that got the GOP a rare win, as it managed to advance the bill before the summer recess.

Simplistic, fear-based messaging helped the GOP get a rare win. https://t.co/ix4Q4h3f5q — Capitol Alert (@CapitolAlert) July 17, 2023

A rare win against pedos in California.



🤨 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 17, 2023

Choosing the pedo side I see. — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) July 17, 2023

I seriously believe the authors should re-read this article and come to grips with their apparent rage they have that Calif Republicans made trafficking children for sex a serious felony. — Maret Jaks - FREE RANGE THINKER 🇨🇦🇪🇪🇨🇦 (@MaretJaks) July 17, 2023

Is “Q” in the room with you right now? — Maria Mercedes (@iffylalala) July 17, 2023

Why are you portraying it as a bad thing? — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) July 17, 2023

You sure are upset that a bill increasing penalties for pedophiles passed. That's telling. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 17, 2023

Florida wants them executed.

“Cheerleaders with press passes” doesn’t even begin to describe how awful you two are. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) July 17, 2023

I think you printed a typo in the democrat media press release you just published. Bias much? — Deuces Wild (@DeucesWild9) July 17, 2023

Wait…..bipartisan effort to strengthen laws to protect children and you decide it’s a good idea to come down on the side that doesn’t think protecting kids from human trafficking is a good thing? Odd way of admitting you’re pro pedo, even by California standards. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) July 17, 2023

Only pedos should be upset by this — Wildecker (@Unknownjr7) July 17, 2023

Imagine being so insulated in your political bubble that you take the side of pedos and child traffickers because you think being against those things is something only your adversaries would do — Dave Gray (@docgray81) July 17, 2023

Do you always choose the wrong side of moral dilemmas? — Habeas9 (@Honey412Badger) July 17, 2023

It was shocking enough when the Dem legislators came out against it, but then for these two clowns to cry about the GOP using "fear-based messaging" to strengthen the penalties against child sex traffickers is just ridiculous.

