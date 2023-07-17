Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity

Last week we told you about how the White House press corps was ganging up with the White House to shut down journalists Simon Ateba, who has been described as "rude." They're threatening to take away his press credentials if he doesn't shape up, and all of the other reporters in the room seem fine with that. That's a stark change from when the Trump administration removed press credentials from CNN's Jim Acosta and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem, who tried to pick a fight with Sebastian Gorka at an event Trump held for independent journalists.

Karem had a habit of running into interesting people:

Met a young Hispanic boy while riding Metro. Saw my press credentials and asked me "why does the President hate me?" @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 24, 2017

Yeah, sounds legit.

Anyway, now Karem is tweeting about a chat he had with a woman about Donald Trump's supposed Christianity:

Met a woman today at Bristols in Louisville.



Said she was a “Devout Christian.”



Everytime she meets a Trump supporter who claims to be Christian she asks them to name “One thing- not 2 or 3 or 4” but one thing Trump has done that Jesus would approve of.



“Nobody has ever named… pic.twitter.com/NvCx0drFRk — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 17, 2023

"'Nobody has ever named one thing' she told me of the hundreds of Christians she’s asked."

Were those hundreds of Christians named David French and Matthew Dowd?

Nonsense — RealBillyHood (@hoodcpa) July 17, 2023

Boy. This tweet backfired for progressives didn’t it? — Deplorable American ❌ (@SusannaFreeman) July 17, 2023

Fake story. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 17, 2023

A “devout Christian” would not ask that question because they would know Jesus loves us and died for us all. A “devout Christian” would not “judge” or ask another Christian to “judge” anyone by what their perception of that person is. — Lisa Shaver (@LisaRN43) July 17, 2023

I'll take things that NEVER happened for $1,000, Alex. Imagine thinking this scenario up in your head, posting it to Twitter & thinking its believable. 🤣🤡 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 17, 2023

The Abraham Accords!

Which is peace between Israel & the U.A.E.



It was said to be impossible.

Trump did it. — 2REASON (@2Reason0225) July 17, 2023

He appointed Judges who stopped the murder of babies. I think Jesus is pretty pleased by that. — Trisha Hope #OperationYellowRibbon (@JustTheTweets17) July 17, 2023

I'm not a Christian and I can name more than 3 (FIRST Step Act; cutting taxes; policies that decreased poverty; anti-human trafficking policies etc)... the woman you supposedly spoke to is a liar. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 17, 2023

Identifying Jerusalem as the capital of ISRAEL and moving the US embassy there! #JesusApproved — Shannon O'Dell (@shannonodell) July 17, 2023

This certainly sounds like a thing that happened.

***

