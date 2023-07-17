Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity

Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Brett T.  |  4:39 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last week we told you about how the White House press corps was ganging up with the White House to shut down journalists Simon Ateba, who has been described as "rude." They're threatening to take away his press credentials if he doesn't shape up, and all of the other reporters in the room seem fine with that. That's a stark change from when the Trump administration removed press credentials from CNN's Jim Acosta and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem, who tried to pick a fight with Sebastian Gorka at an event Trump held for independent journalists.

Karem had a habit of running into interesting people:

Yeah, sounds legit.

Anyway, now Karem is tweeting about a chat he had with a woman about Donald Trump's supposed Christianity:

"'Nobody has ever named one thing' she told me of the hundreds of Christians she’s asked."

Were those hundreds of Christians named David French and Matthew Dowd?

This certainly sounds like a thing that happened.

***

