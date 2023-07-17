Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed than a gun

Every once in a while we come across a hot take from Angela Belcamino, who says she's an actor and a liberal warrior queen. She does weird things, like have some beta male shoot video of her walking down the street and saying that liberal women walk like that because they don't need an alpha male in their lives.

Sunday's hot take was her not wanting to live in a country where it's easier to buy a gun than it is to buy Sudafed. Good news for her, then … she doesn't.

We're not sure why gun control advocates continue to embarrass themselves with this argument. Any serious gun control advocate should demand that Hunter Biden go to prison for felony gun possession.

I don’t want to live in a country where it’s harder to purchase Sudafed than a gun. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 16, 2023

I'm sorry it's so hard for you to get your meth. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 17, 2023

Good thing for you you're in the greatest country on earth, hon. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 17, 2023

I take Sudafed all the time and I’ve yet to have to pass a background check to buy it. Ignorant statements like this just prove why the 2nd amendment is so important. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 17, 2023

You show the pharmacist a driver's license, pay them, and bam … you have your Sudafed.

You and Joe need to stop with the cocaine.



This is silly. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 17, 2023

You need to have a criminal background check to get Sudafed? Who knew — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 17, 2023

Is it that crime is so rampant in Democrat cities that the Sudafed is locked up behind three barriers?



Consider Canada or France. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) July 17, 2023

Neither do we.



It should be easier to purchase both. — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) July 17, 2023

Let me get this straight. As a resident of New York, you first applied for a NY license to purchase Sudafed, waited 6 months. Then you filled out a 4473 required to pass a background check? Then you purchased Sudafed? If not, stop lying. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 17, 2023

Plus she had to get letters of reference from 4 people saying she wasn't going to used the Sudafed to make meth — Officer Bill 🏖️🩴🍹 (@officerbill) July 17, 2023

Well good, because you don't.



You don't need a background check.



You don't need to fill out a form.



No state demands you take a safety course before buying one.



You don't need a permit to take it.



You aren't legally prevented from getting one if you're a felon. — That Liberty Apologist Guy (@Liberty_guy85) July 17, 2023

It’s a crime to have to live in the same country with people like you. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) July 17, 2023

Maybe she's just saying stupid things to get enough replies to qualify for some of that sweet Twitter creator cash.

***