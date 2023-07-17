Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed than a gun

Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Brett T.  |  7:05 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Marina Riker, File

Every once in a while we come across a hot take from Angela Belcamino, who says she's an actor and a liberal warrior queen. She does weird things, like have some beta male shoot video of her walking down the street and saying that liberal women walk like that because they don't need an alpha male in their lives.

Sunday's hot take was her not wanting to live in a country where it's easier to buy a gun than it is to buy Sudafed. Good news for her, then … she doesn't.

We're not sure why gun control advocates continue to embarrass themselves with this argument. Any serious gun control advocate should demand that Hunter Biden go to prison for felony gun possession.

You show the pharmacist a driver's license, pay them, and bam … you have your Sudafed.

Brett T.

Maybe she's just saying stupid things to get enough replies to qualify for some of that sweet Twitter creator cash.

