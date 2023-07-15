Magical curated cabaret shows show 'what non-binary looks like'

Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
Brett T.  |  3:24 PM on July 15, 2023
The Enby Show

Even though we just had a full month devoted to the LGBTQ community, the fun continued into July with Nonbinary Awareness Week. We learned from a preschool puppet show that nonbinary people don't feel like girls or boys in their hearts, and that they like to use the pronouns they/them. So what does a nonbinary person look like? Androgynous?

No, it looks like a circus, where you wear a feather boa and carry a toy axe from Spirit Halloween.

So it's just more clowns. What the hell are we looking at?

Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be our problem. The little blurb down in the corner says "The Enby Show" is supported by public funds by Arts Council England. So, yeah, British taxpayers are paying for these magical curated cabaret shows.

We didn't see the White House put out a statement for Nonbinary Awareness Week, but President Joe Biden did say on Transgender Day of Visibility that it "celebrates the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships, and lives on the line just to be their true selves."

***

