Magical curated cabaret shows show 'what non-binary looks like'

Even though we just had a full month devoted to the LGBTQ community, the fun continued into July with Nonbinary Awareness Week. We learned from a preschool puppet show that nonbinary people don't feel like girls or boys in their hearts, and that they like to use the pronouns they/them. So what does a nonbinary person look like? Androgynous?

No, it looks like a circus, where you wear a feather boa and carry a toy axe from Spirit Halloween.

This is what non-binary looks like ⚠️



We are proud to be focussed on platforming non-binary and trans live performers through magical curated cabaret shows ✨ ⚧️ ✨ #NonbinaryAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/LMtTub98Pt — The Enby Show (@TheEnbyShow) July 14, 2023

So it's just more clowns. What the hell are we looking at?

Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be our problem. The little blurb down in the corner says "The Enby Show" is supported by public funds by Arts Council England. So, yeah, British taxpayers are paying for these magical curated cabaret shows.

This is so queer it makes the village people look straight https://t.co/LB7dFCZO4v — Happy Dinosaur8,000 🇺🇲🈁🦖 (@Dinosaur8New) July 15, 2023

They put these people on display and then brag about "what non-binary looks like."



Do they think Jeffrey Dahmer advertised his meal plans? https://t.co/4et4ixwUVq — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) July 15, 2023

So literally a clown show. https://t.co/LggHB2ofnQ — Unruly Rogers (@DaveyRogers2) July 15, 2023

This is what mental illness looks like https://t.co/SWEO0pX1XO — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 15, 2023

This is what happens when you don’t hug your children when they get home from their 1st day of school — Norman Smith (@Rockmanafb) July 15, 2023

"This is what narcissism looks like." — 皺痔 (しわじ) (@shiwajimusic) July 15, 2023

Look at us!

Remember when those people used to be in psychiatric institutions?

The level of narcissism is above 9000… — Aya Yany (@ayayanagisawa) July 15, 2023

This is what delusion looks like. — donald hickok (@DonaldHickok) July 15, 2023

We didn't see the White House put out a statement for Nonbinary Awareness Week, but President Joe Biden did say on Transgender Day of Visibility that it "celebrates the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships, and lives on the line just to be their true selves."

