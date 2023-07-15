Gavin Mario Wax has a ransom demand for the 'DeSimps'

This primary season sucks because a lot of conservatives are embarrassing themselves as they stump for Team Trump or Team DeSantis. Take former Babylon Bee writer Gavin Mario Wax, who was apparently fired via tweet after getting into a Twitter spat with Christina Pushaw. Here he is with a message for the "DeSimps."

Attention DeSimps: We have captured your sacred alligator. He will be returned safely to the swamp if you surrender all of DeSantis’ high heels in the next 24 hours. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/hHccXcKzBU — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) July 15, 2023

This isn't as bad as The Lincoln Project hiring "white supremacists" to hang around Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus, but it's pretty bad.

Can't believe The Babylon Bee canned this master satirist for a *tiny bit* of social media rage https://t.co/EjUjNqRDSY — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) July 15, 2023

Do they not have gyms or testosterone in New York? https://t.co/T2pBP1HSW0 — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) July 15, 2023

Just like a soft New Yorker to pick up a baby gator with its mouth taped shut and pretend they are tough.



I did that in Kindergarten. — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) July 15, 2023

most kindergartners do it with untaped mouths pic.twitter.com/gZS2Vg1snS — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 15, 2023

Gators are protected here. Especially babies. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 15, 2023

It takes three boys to hold a taped baby. Oh so brave. — Kevin The Oft Aggravated (@KevinStanfill4) July 15, 2023

This is true bravery. — Linus74 (@PenCapChew27) July 15, 2023

You guys at a micropenis convention? — NoQuarter🔥🫠 (@ColtLee21659774) July 15, 2023

Such an alpha move to keep the gator's mouth taped shut. — Mike Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) July 15, 2023

Please delete this. Not cool. — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) July 15, 2023

We'll vote for Donald Trump if he's the nominee, but this just makes us cringe.

