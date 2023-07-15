Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Gavin Mario Wax has a ransom demand for the 'DeSimps'

Brett T.  |  4:37 PM on July 15, 2023

This primary season sucks because a lot of conservatives are embarrassing themselves as they stump for Team Trump or Team DeSantis. Take former Babylon Bee writer Gavin Mario Wax, who was apparently fired via tweet after getting into a Twitter spat with Christina Pushaw. Here he is with a message for the "DeSimps."

This isn't as bad as The Lincoln Project hiring "white supremacists" to hang around Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus, but it's pretty bad.

Brett T.

We'll vote for Donald Trump if he's the nominee, but this just makes us cringe.

***

