Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 13, 2023

Yes, we think 80 years old is a bit old for anyone to be president, and it's absolutely too old for Joe Biden to be president. Today we almost saw him lose it again on the baby steps onto Air Force One. Whether Democrats like it or not, Biden's age is going to be an issue in 2024.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell wants everyone to calm down about Biden's mental acuity, especially after listening to him speak in Helsinki, Finland.

"Strong, sharp delivery … clear carefully worded … fully informed" — and without a hint of jet lag, although he did skip out on the dinner for NATO leaders last night after four full days of work (which included lounging on the beach in Delaware). Remember when Dr. Jill Biden asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule?

Anyway, as Twitchy reported earlier, he was clear and carefully worded Biden in Finland:

O'Donnell really needed to dial it back a little on this occasion, especially. Clear answers?

God save the queen, man.

***

