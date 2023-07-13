Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland

Yes, we think 80 years old is a bit old for anyone to be president, and it's absolutely too old for Joe Biden to be president. Today we almost saw him lose it again on the baby steps onto Air Force One. Whether Democrats like it or not, Biden's age is going to be an issue in 2024.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell wants everyone to calm down about Biden's mental acuity, especially after listening to him speak in Helsinki, Finland.

If you’re arguing that Biden is too old for the job, you must ignore his strong, sharp delivery of clear carefully worded, fully informed & authoritative answers in today’s press conference in Finland 7 time zones from DC without a hint of jet lag. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 13, 2023

"Strong, sharp delivery … clear carefully worded … fully informed" — and without a hint of jet lag, although he did skip out on the dinner for NATO leaders last night after four full days of work (which included lounging on the beach in Delaware). Remember when Dr. Jill Biden asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule?

Anyway, as Twitchy reported earlier, he was clear and carefully worded Biden in Finland:

What the ????



“The minishing of minishers... The miniseries of cola’s daughter of Ireland... You can tell I’m thinking of home. Of the daughter of Iceland..." pic.twitter.com/puzkXWul5n — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 13, 2023

Ah, the miracles of modern medicine: 24 minutes of intermittent, slurred script reading. — 𝕕𝕖𝕝, Killswitch Engineer (@d__el) July 13, 2023

5 Adderall and a Red Bull. He is good to go. — DaisyDukeofBama (@MMelinda777) July 13, 2023

You cannot possibly believe the words written here and deliver then with a straight face. — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 13, 2023

All I have to do is listen to him speak for just a few minutes and it’s obvious there are several things associated or not with his age that tell me he shouldn’t run again. — Bryan New 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ne39108342) July 13, 2023

How about his pisssiness at the 1st question? Strong and sharp delivery? Did you miss it? — R T (@RDog861) July 13, 2023

Is this a joke? Seriously. — Ms. G  (@G__Tweets__) July 13, 2023

Larry, he left the Eastern time zone four days ago … on a plane that has a bedroom and a shower for him. In order to give a big speech yesterday, he had to skip the NATO presidents/prime ministers dinner on Tuesday. C’mon, man, invent a better defense. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) July 13, 2023

He's been in Europe for 4 days.



How long does jet lag last? — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) July 13, 2023

Is this a joke? This was YESTERDAY. https://t.co/LM8Rb3wV0G — Kit-TN🇺🇸 (@kit_tn) July 13, 2023

If you're arguing that Biden is capable of doing the job, you must ignore his rambling, incoherent, angry, evasive responses to the handful of unscripted questions that make it past his handlers, and the cheat sheets he needs during his rare exposure to a fawning WH press. — Hank (@HankRacette) July 13, 2023

Vetted questions and prepared responses are a low bar, but sure.



We were told he skipped the NATO dinner because he’d already put in supposedly 4 full workdays and had to prep for the speech the next day. Didn’t he read the speech from the teleprompter? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 13, 2023

O'Donnell really needed to dial it back a little on this occasion, especially. Clear answers?

God save the queen, man.

***