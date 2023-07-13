This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness

Brett T.  |  4:20 PM on July 13, 2023

We thought things were bad when they were pushing Common Core. But then we came to a time when alleged intellectuals argued on Twitter that two plus two can equal five. This came among a wave of mathematics instruction meant to be "culturally inclusive." You see, math classrooms are steeped in "whiteness," where it's important to show your work on a math problem. Teachers looked for new approaches, such as shooting TikTok videos about mathematical concepts, to accommodate everyone.

California has just adopted a new math education framework, which isn't law, but is expected to influence mathematics curriculums throughout the state. 

Should social justice be addressed in math class? Yes, yes it should. Sarah Schwartz writes for Education Week:

Beyond these debates about teaching strategies, problem-based learning has long faced political critiques—often from conservatives, who oppose the idea that math class could be a venue to discuss social justice themes or solutions to public policy problems.

The California framework encourages teachers in this work on two fronts. First, the collaborative, inquiry-based approach is meant to support students from all backgrounds to find a sense of belonging in math classrooms and to engage their participation in meaningful conversations about math. Second, math content itself can help students use math to examine inequities and address important issues in their lives and communities.

Such an orientation toward social justice has faced sharp criticism from some members of the math community. In an open letter in 2021, over a thousand signatories—many of them math and science professors and business professionals—outlined pieces of a prior draft of the framework that they said would politicize the subject in a “potentially disastrous way.”

"Math content itself can help students use math to examine inequities … in the lives and communities."

This is what we said a couple of weeks ago when everyone was freaking out that the Supreme Court had banned affirmative action from university admissions. Why are so many kids coming out of public schools unprepared for college? Maybe because they've decided that two and two making five is "culturally responsive."

Look at all of the gnashing of teeth and rending of garments that took place after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was going to turn New College into a proper university.

