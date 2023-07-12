Two IRS whistleblowers to testify before House Oversight Committee next week

Here's some good news. Hunter Biden might have brokered a sweetheart plea deal in connection with tax fraud and felony gun possession charges, but the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee aren't done with him yet. The committee announced that two IRS whistleblowers will testify next week.

🚨BREAKING 🚨



IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley and Whistleblower X will testify at our committee next week.



These whistleblowers have provided information about how @TheJusticeDept refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 12, 2023

"These whistleblowers have provided information about how @TheJusticeDept refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal.

DATE: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

TIME: 1:00 pm ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building"

We feel for these whistleblowers, having worked the case for some five years only to have the higher-ups not pursue charges. And who are we to believe here … the whistleblowers who are willing to testify under oath, or Attorney General Merrick Garland, who simply denies the whole thing?

Some in the replies think it's a weird hill for the Republicans to die on, investigating a private citizen (who happens to live in the White House). Any actual "private citizen" would be serving jail time for the gun felony alone.

