New York Times promotes white supremacist pool workouts

To be fair, MSNBC was the news outlet to most recently reveal that white supremacists are obsessed with fitness. Columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss wrote, "Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In 'Mein Kampf,' Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with 'fanatical love of the fatherland,' would do more for the German nation than any 'mediocre' tactical weapons training.

Of course, this was after last year's MSNBC column blowing the lid off the true white supremacist nature of home fitness.

Speaking of physical fitness, Scientific American last year looked at the racist stigmatization of black women's bodies and obesity. And several years ago the New York Times uncovered the link between swimming pools and racism:

A white cop, black teenagers, and a nation's long history of water as a site of racial anxiety http://t.co/2tj9X7VAcN pic.twitter.com/FvJ641uAwD — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) June 10, 2015

Now, in 2023, that same New York Times is offering up a 20-minute pool workout, as if our eyes hadn't been opened.

Pool workouts can be a form of high intensity interval training that is lower impact than exercising on land. Here's a 20-minute aquatic routine to get you started. https://t.co/6TSEmnycSg — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2023

Having access to pools and exercise is white supremacy or something. Hitler invented exercise, of course. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 12, 2023

Exercising? What, like a Nazi? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 12, 2023

I was reliably informed that pools are racist and so is exercise and fitness. Help. https://t.co/lcBzYuoaOq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2023

Hold on, I thought fitness was a white supremacy thing? — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 12, 2023

Do you know who else loved swimming pools? — Aggies | Ronny D Stan Account 🇺🇸 (@aggie_hood) July 12, 2023

Make up your mind is exercising racist or not? — Zelensky's ATM (@MikeNichol10) July 12, 2023

Why are you promoting White Supremacy? Do you know what black people experience at pools? pic.twitter.com/xsIz5nxyZF — Abolish Whiteness (@AbolishWhitenes) July 12, 2023

Working out makes you far right. Don’t listen to this Nazi writer — Ryan the millennial Dad (checkmark) (@patriotic_giant) July 12, 2023

This seems like major White Supremacy according to recent media declaration including the NYT we were told that swimming pools and exercise are racist so this seems like a double racist. https://t.co/EN2TL3W8rMhttps://t.co/alqRrQcX1Vhttps://t.co/7TCUecyi4d — The Great Intellectual (Corn/Pop) (@TheGreatIntell1) July 12, 2023

NYT posting far right articles now — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) July 12, 2023

Moms for Liberty caught hell just for quoting Hitler, but now the Times has gone full Nazi.

***