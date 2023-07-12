Christopher Wray asked to define 'disinformation'

When asked Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing what the definition of "disinformation" was, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that disinformation wasn't really the FBI's department … well, disinformation coming from foreign agents was, but that's it. More than 50 former intelligence community officials knew Russian disinformation when they say it in the Hunter Biden laptop story. "Disinformation" is just another shorthand word for truths that are inconvenient for the Democrats, giving them the authority to set up a Disinformation Governance Board — to combat foreign disinformation, obviously — and to censor people on social media.

Glenn Greenwald notes that disinformation is one of those words that has lost all meaning, and that the FBI is one of the biggest spreaders of disinformation.

The reason FBI Director Chris Wray can't define "disinformation" -- even though that's the basis for the FBI's pressure campaign on Big Tech to censor Americans -- is it's a bullshit, concocted term with no fixed meaning.



That's what gives it its power (like "terrorism"): https://t.co/Qhq6CNd2Qr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2023

There's a whole array of terms that have no real, fixed meaning except for however those in power decide subjectively to apply them, on an ad hoc basis.



"Disinformation" -- "Hate speech" -- "Terrorism."



Their ambiguity is intentional: it's what allows them to be abused. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2023

However one defines "disinformation," it's beyond reasonable dispute that the FBI always has been, and continues to be, one of the most prolific disseminators of it.



The same is true of corporate media and the establishment frauds they've christened as "disinformation experts." pic.twitter.com/21MSZ6tw49 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2023

As we reported this week, the law professor who just finished her book on disinformation had tweeted, "Yes, the laptop is Russia." A (left-wing) publisher is making her their disinformation expert.

Disinformation now means anything that might make you reconsider voting for a Democrat.

