Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes FBI Double Standard

Christopher Wray asked to define 'disinformation'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 12, 2023
Twitter

When asked Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing what the definition of "disinformation" was, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that disinformation wasn't really the FBI's department … well, disinformation coming from foreign agents was, but that's it. More than 50 former intelligence community officials knew Russian disinformation when they say it in the Hunter Biden laptop story. "Disinformation" is just another shorthand word for truths that are inconvenient for the Democrats, giving them the authority to set up a Disinformation Governance Board — to combat foreign disinformation, obviously — and to censor people on social media.

Glenn Greenwald notes that disinformation is one of those words that has lost all meaning, and that the FBI is one of the biggest spreaders of disinformation.

As we reported this week, the law professor who just finished her book on disinformation had tweeted, "Yes, the laptop is Russia." A (left-wing) publisher is making her their disinformation expert.

Disinformation now means anything that might make you reconsider voting for a Democrat.

