NEA puts 'banned' books on its recommended summer reading list

You'd think by now that "Gender Queer" was the best book ever written by all of the efforts to keep it in schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom claims that Republicans are the ones banning books, even though schools in California have banned "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Of Mice and Men," and "Huckleberry Finn." But "Gender Queer," which isn't a book but a graphic novel (a very graphic novel), is critical for LGBTQ students to read.

Karol Markowicz in the New York Post writes that the National Education Association's recommended summer reading list for educators includes "Gender Queer" and other "banned" books.

The National Education Association is a far-left organization aiming to indoctrinate your kids. They don't hide it. Parents need to believe them and fight back. My column in Tuesday's @nypost https://t.co/csGo8JYf7n — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 11, 2023

Markowicz writes:

In addition to being inappropriate and gross, “Gender Queer” is of poor literary quality. Out of all the books in the world, classics as well as books written recently, it simply doesn’t rank as literature our kids need to read. Our country has seen a sharp decline in reading scores, at many grade levels, in the last year. An unexplored reason might be that schools are supplying nonsense books like “Gender Queer” and kids never learn to read and comprehend actual literary works. But the NEA doesn’t care about your kid reading. It cares about activism, not education.

Another book on the list is “Milo and Marcos at the End of the World,” in which a boy is convinced God is punishing him for being gay. And then there are other modern classics, such as Robin DiAngelo's "White Fragility."

"The NEA presumably listed Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir” in its “Great Summer Reads for Educators” under “banned” books because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, correctly, got it out of his state’s school libraries." - @karol https://t.co/VFaS14bcnR via @nypost — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2023

Teachers unions are now nothing more than far left political lobbyist groups. They all need to be broken up. — Danny B 🇺🇸 (@iamdima24) July 11, 2023

@karol makes some very valid points here. There are far better choices for students & teachers.



"Just because kids, unfortunately, have access to inappropriate material doesn’t mean their school should supply it and their teachers encourage it."https://t.co/qrLSebK29g — Beanie (@Beanie0597) July 11, 2023

We missed this, but here's the NEA working to make sure Florida has plenty of copies of those "banned" books.

In case you missed this self-righteous pairing: https://t.co/CmTHbrzwAi — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 11, 2023

