NEA puts 'banned' books on its recommended summer reading list

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 11, 2023

You'd think by now that "Gender Queer" was the best book ever written by all of the efforts to keep it in schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom  claims that Republicans are the ones banning books, even though schools in California have banned "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Of Mice and Men," and "Huckleberry Finn." But "Gender Queer," which isn't a book but a graphic novel (a very graphic novel), is critical for LGBTQ students to read.

Karol Markowicz in the New York Post writes that the National Education Association's recommended summer reading list for educators includes "Gender Queer" and other "banned" books.

Markowicz writes:

In addition to being inappropriate and gross, “Gender Queer” is of poor literary quality.

Out of all the books in the world, classics as well as books written recently, it simply doesn’t rank as literature our kids need to read. 

Our country has seen a sharp decline in reading scores, at many grade levels, in the last year.

An unexplored reason might be that schools are supplying nonsense books like “Gender Queer” and kids never learn to read and comprehend actual literary works. 

But the NEA doesn’t care about your kid reading. It cares about activism, not education.

Another book on the list is “Milo and Marcos at the End of the World,” in which a boy is convinced God is punishing him for being gay. And then there are other modern classics, such as Robin DiAngelo's "White Fragility."

justmindy

We missed this, but here's the NEA working to make sure Florida has plenty of copies of those "banned" books.

***

