David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 11, 2023
Townhall Media

The New York Times hired David French as a columnist on the strength of his pieces about how conservatives are failing as Christians. Now they can claim they have a conservative Christian writer on staff. On Tuesday, French was criticizing the "new right," which we suppose is what's left over after you take out the ultra-MAGA crowd and the Never Trumpers.

It seems the new right has settled on a policy of "don't apologize," which is good advice for anyone threatened with being "canceled." Apologizing will do you no good once you're in the crosshairs.

French says there's a "no apologies" streak running though the new right that's decidedly anti-Christian.

ArtistAngie

We kind of wish there was a link to a column so we could find out exactly who the "new right" is.

We should check Matthew Dowd's timeline now to see what we're all doing wrong as Christians.

***

