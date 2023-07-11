David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'

The New York Times hired David French as a columnist on the strength of his pieces about how conservatives are failing as Christians. Now they can claim they have a conservative Christian writer on staff. On Tuesday, French was criticizing the "new right," which we suppose is what's left over after you take out the ultra-MAGA crowd and the Never Trumpers.
It seems the new right has settled on a policy of "don't apologize," which is good advice for anyone threatened with being "canceled." Apologizing will do you no good once you're in the crosshairs.
French says there's a "no apologies" streak running though the new right that's decidedly anti-Christian.
One of the worst aspects of the new right is its "no apologies" ethos. That's not just unchristian, it's fundamentally anti-Christian.— David French (@DavidAFrench) July 11, 2023
We all fall. We all make mistakes. Repentance isn't optional. It's a necessary part of life.
Can you send a link to your apology for berating everyone who wasn't following Fauci's direction on masking, which has now been proven to be based on unscientific BS?— THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) July 11, 2023
You first, Dave.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 11, 2023
We’ll wait for your apology… pic.twitter.com/ABhmokcCAH
Oh, this only happens on the right. Uh huh. Sure.— Joe Turco (@JoeTurco) July 11, 2023
Do you repent for anything you ever said about "the new right?" Please share.— Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) July 11, 2023
There is a difference between apologizing and agreeing to the terms of a struggle session. You’ll come to understand eventually.— Andreas (@sf_andreas) July 11, 2023
I’m sorry, who on the left apologizes for anything? I’ll wait.— Jason (@jason913tn) July 11, 2023
Remember when you sanctimoniously shamed anyone who opposed mask mandates? You said we didn't love our neighbors. You said we had blood on our hands. You tried to guilt us into compliance with anti-scientific groupthink so you could score virtue points on the internet. And you've… https://t.co/Q6ouxZjE2c— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 11, 2023
Forgiveness is appropriate when there is 1) an admission of culpability, 2) contrite apology, and 3) sincere effort to remediate the damage.— BrassDragonDefense (@ZeeBrassDragon) July 11, 2023
"We all make mistakes, just forgive me and move on" Is NONE of those things. So NO. They have done nothing to deserve it.
Mr. French signed this theologically errant statement.— Jessica Hockett (@EWoodhouse7) July 11, 2023
Is he willing to admit he made a mistake (irrespective of what he or anyone believes about this particular shot)? pic.twitter.com/fWVrX1xJj8
The old "And you call yourself a Christian!" defense.— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 11, 2023
How dare you, David French https://t.co/xcAkGv11BYhttps://t.co/xcAkGv11BY
Likewise, since French hasn't run afoul of the mob and is too deep in his bubble to consider their victims "real," he's ignorant and indifferent of the fact that the apology is only the first step in the Struggle Session.— Robert Cruze Jr. (@RobertCruzeJr1) July 11, 2023
Yeah. I'm tired of people who either hate or don't believe in God telling me how a Christian is supposed to act.— Rule of law is dead (@Regula_Iuris) July 11, 2023
To be clear to the morons on the Left, but I repeat myself, f*** you.
I don't care what you say unless you are the Lord.
That's it. That's the Tweet.
We kind of wish there was a link to a column so we could find out exactly who the "new right" is.
We should check Matthew Dowd's timeline now to see what we're all doing wrong as Christians.
