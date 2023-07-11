Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'
Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

They've since pulled their videos, but Boston Children's Hospital had a psychologist claim that children know they're transgender "as early as, seemingly, from the womb." Elementary school children are taught that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess as to the baby's gender, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. Obviously, then, there are male brains and female brains, and a transgender person might have a female brain inside of a man's body.

London-based LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell wants everyone to know that scientific studies prove that trans brain structures are different, meaning that trans identity has a material, biological basis.

Just in case the Community Notes didn't show up there, they read:

Trans people do not have brains that match their gender identity.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21467211/

Studies that make this claim, like the often-cited "Brain Sex in Transgender Women Is Shifted towards Gender Identity", are confounded by inclusion of homosexual participants and have very small sample sizes.

How have these studies observed trans brains? MRIs or something?

We haven't seen any of these studies, but he did say there were "scientific studies," so they must be true.

***

