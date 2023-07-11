Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment

They've since pulled their videos, but Boston Children's Hospital had a psychologist claim that children know they're transgender "as early as, seemingly, from the womb." Elementary school children are taught that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess as to the baby's gender, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. Obviously, then, there are male brains and female brains, and a transgender person might have a female brain inside of a man's body.

London-based LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell wants everyone to know that scientific studies prove that trans brain structures are different, meaning that trans identity has a material, biological basis.

Gender identity is just as real as biological sex



Both are equally valid



And now scientific studies show that trans brain structures & processes are different from those of non-trans people



This means that trans identity has a material, biological basis#StandWithTrans https://t.co/RCeV0A5u0l — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 10, 2023

Just in case the Community Notes didn't show up there, they read:

Trans people do not have brains that match their gender identity. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21467211/ Studies that make this claim, like the often-cited "Brain Sex in Transgender Women Is Shifted towards Gender Identity", are confounded by inclusion of homosexual participants and have very small sample sizes.

How have these studies observed trans brains? MRIs or something?

This is false. This hypothesis has already been tested, and disconfirmed. There is absolutely no empirical test for a supposed gender identity apart from personal testimony of people who have been given the conceptual category. — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) July 11, 2023

And even if we could detect a "transgender" brain, studies would need to tease out the cause and effect because of neuroplasticity. And even then, a brain scan can't detect a subjective state. — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) July 11, 2023

These are lies — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) July 11, 2023

"Just as real." Just not objectively measurable, not determined by any known biological mechanism, inclined to change as one grows up, and, in cases of gender-nonconformity, often comorbid with several other emotional/psychological pathologies.



But otherwise, yeah. Just as real. — Hank (@HankRacette) July 10, 2023

The study you are referring to has been disproven because it is one small, and two doesn’t separate gender non conforming gay people from dysphoric people. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) July 11, 2023

Please share the links to these multiple peer reviewed scientific studies — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) July 11, 2023

Yet, no link to any of the "studies," eh Pete? pic.twitter.com/vaeXtVCvbW — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) July 10, 2023

I’ve seen them. They’re of like 12 people - basically anecdotes. — usual detritus (@usualdetritus) July 10, 2023

You can be fine with trans folks, which I am, and think pretty much everything else you said was silly, because it is. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) July 11, 2023

In other words, some nebulous arbitrary stuff that seeks to control the language of others, and has absolutely no merit, value, or measurement of any kind in the real world. — Cameron Litany (@CameronLitany) July 11, 2023

Translation: study proves that gender dysphoria is a psychological disease. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) July 11, 2023

We haven't seen any of these studies, but he did say there were "scientific studies," so they must be true.

