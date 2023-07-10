WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling

In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 10, 2023
Amazon.com

We love what Ring doorbells have brought to us: videos of delivery drivers who don't give a f**k, wild animals lurking about, creepy clowns just being creepy, and so much more. Ring also lets you share video with your neighbors and send it directly to the police, and that's a problem, according to WIRED.

Adrienne So reports that Ring cameras are "affordable and ubiquitous, but homeowners shouldn’t be able to act as vigilantes."

… it also allows Ring owners to send videos they've captured with their Ring video doorbell cameras and outdoor security cameras to law enforcement. This is a feature unique to Ring—even Nextdoor removed its Forward to Police feature in 2020, which allowed Nextdoor users to forward their own safety posts to local law enforcement agencies. If a crime has been committed, law enforcement should obtain a warrant to access civilian video footage.

Multiple members of WIRED's Gear team have spoken to Ring over the years about this feature. The company has been clear it's what customers want, even though there’s no evidence that more video surveillance footage keeps communities safer. Instead, Neighbors increases the possibility of racial profiling. It makes it easier for both private citizens and law enforcement agencies to target certain groups for suspicion of crime based on skin color, ethnicity, religion, or country of origin.

 That's weak.

Ring cameras are ubiquitous, but the most secure building in America doesn't have a camera that can pick up someone leaving a bag of cocaine 1) in the library, 2) in a visitor's cubby, 3) or in a more secure location near where Kamala Harris parks her car.

***

