Rob Reiner says AI-driven disinformation on social media is more destructive than nuclear weapons

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 10, 2023

This editor is Gen X and lived through the Cold War, as well as global cooling, African killer bees, acid rain, the hole in the ozone layer, and so much more. It's fun to look back on all the '80s music videos and movies warning of mutually assured destruction; the threat was so pervasive that we all just stopped caring about it.

Rob Reiner's very much a boomer, and he's afraid of artificial intelligence. Not in the sense that killer robots will become sentient, but in the sense that AI is contributing to disinformation on social media, which is "existentially more destructive than nuclear weapons." Usually, when we hear "existential threat" these days it's connected with climate change alarmism. But disinformation? We thought Reiner would get a kick out of all those AI-generated photos of Donald Trump being dragged into court by New York police officers. (He probably thought they were real.)

Exactly … ChatGPT could write emails supposedly from Hunter Biden's laptop and cause one or two boomers to vote Trump in 2024. Is that the sort of disinformation Reiner had in mind?

