Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned his granddaughter

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 10, 2023
Townhall Media

New York Times columnist really did us a big favor by reminding President Joe Biden that he has seven grandchildren, not six. It's been the elephant in the room for four years now — neither Joe nor Dr. Jill Biden has ever acknowledged the existence of Hunter's inconvenient child. As someone on Twitter noted, Jill puts up a Christmas stocking for the dog, but not one for Navy.

The big favor was breaking the media's silence on the issue. When the GOP brought it up, it was just a partisan attack, but when Dowd brought it up, it was time to acknowledge the story.

Or not. As we reported earlier, "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg thought Dowd should have stayed out of Joe and Hunter's business, because the people don't need to know everything. Goldberg apparently would have preferred the mother had been bought off to never speak about it.

CNN's Dana Bash also brought up Biden's seventh grandchild Monday, and she's "disturbed" — by the way it clashes with the image of Joe as a loving family man.

It's damaging the brand!

Dowd is certainly no Republican, even if the ladies of "The View" now consider her MAGA.

We've been watching Biden for 50 years and know what a terrible person he is. He'll even lie about where his son died to suit the audience. Are we supposed to be sorry that this little girl is such an inconvenient truth?

***

Tags: CNN DANA BASH HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

