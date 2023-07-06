Wow: This 'breathtaking' photo of Biden sent chills down Victor Shi's spine

This editor has written a couple of posts this week about Victor Shi, the youngest Joe Biden delegate. Shi was still crying yesterday over ABC News not deleting a tweet saying Moms for Liberty call themselves "happy warriors" when it's clear they're book-banning fascists. That that insufferable TikTok kid, Harry Sisson (and his buddy's name which this editor can never remember) and Shi are so rah-rah for an 82-year-old Biden in 2024 is really hard to believe … some even have suggested that they're being paid to tweet and post TikTok videos by the DNC.

We need to do one more on Shi this week, because if this tweet isn't proof he's full of Shi, then we don't know what is. We can't even think of a reporter in the mainstream media who would single out this photo of Biden on Independence Day as "just so breathtaking."

Prepare to have your breath taken away:

Wow. This photo of President Biden sitting on the White House steps is just so breathtaking & captures this moment so well. Joe Biden is doing so much for all of us & has the weight of the world on his shoulders. And I just want to say thank you every time I see him. pic.twitter.com/0d6rI86E06 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 5, 2023

Maybe he was afraid of falling down again https://t.co/AxWC92qQHl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 6, 2023

Also, I was at the White House yesterday & I can tell you there wasn’t a single thing about Joe Biden that indicted his age gets in the way of things. He is just as sharp and quick and witty — if not more — than anyone else out there. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 5, 2023

Dear God man, have some shame: "just so breathtaking … it sends chills down my spine … just so powerful and moving."

Dude, it's an old man sitting on the steps. You can barely see him. And were you at the White House to pick up your check in person?

LMAOOOO — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2023

It’s literally an old man sitting on some stairs. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 6, 2023

He had to take a rest after that first step and then forgot where he was going. — Gary Gower (@gary_gower) July 6, 2023

“I can’t believe he brought cocaine in here again” — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) July 6, 2023

He got lost and is waiting for someone to find him — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 6, 2023

Slobber any more and you’ll ruin your keyboard — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) July 5, 2023

Perfectly done. Now go get your shill money boy. — Alvin Freedom (@Yo_Kuzzoe) July 5, 2023

I hope you were wearing a bib when you composed this tweet and hit send. 🤤 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 6, 2023

What a cringe shill you are. — Coop (@ClownPopper) July 6, 2023

You have to be embarrassed when you Tweet, Victor.



You just have to be.



WOW. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) July 6, 2023

We need a whole lot of vomit emoji to reply to this one. Does Shi not get a day off or does he have to be this obsequious every single day? Good luck getting Biden's approval numbers out of the 30s.

***