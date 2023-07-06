On July 4th, Ben & Jerry's calls for the return of stolen land,...
The Nation: Asian American conservatives have become 'key allies of white supremacy'
CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Stay loyal or stay away ... Florida GOP demands candidates sign pledge for...
HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Politico says most Republicans are 'loath to talk about' the diversity of the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene was expelled from the Freedom Caucus and tweeps choose sides
Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG...
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
MSNBC agrees that we may never know who brought cocaine into the White...
Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful...
ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and...
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the...
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award

Wow: This 'breathtaking' photo of Biden sent chills down Victor Shi's spine

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 06, 2023

This editor has written a couple of posts this week about Victor Shi, the youngest Joe Biden delegate. Shi was still crying yesterday over ABC News not deleting a tweet saying Moms for Liberty call themselves "happy warriors" when it's clear they're book-banning fascists. That that insufferable TikTok kid, Harry Sisson (and his buddy's name which this editor can never remember) and Shi are so rah-rah for an 82-year-old Biden in 2024 is really hard to believe … some even have suggested that they're being paid to tweet and post TikTok videos by the DNC.

We need to do one more on Shi this week, because if this tweet isn't proof he's full of Shi, then we don't know what is. We can't even think of a reporter in the mainstream media who would single out this photo of Biden on Independence Day as "just so breathtaking."

Prepare to have your breath taken away:

Dear God man, have some shame: "just so breathtaking … it sends chills down my spine … just so powerful and moving."

Recommended

HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Brett T.

Dude, it's an old man sitting on the steps. You can barely see him. And were you at the White House to pick up your check in person?

We need a whole lot of vomit emoji to reply to this one. Does Shi not get a day off or does he have to be this obsequious every single day? Good luck getting Biden's approval numbers out of the 30s.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: INDEPENDENCE DAY JOE BIDEN PHOTO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Brett T.
The Nation: Asian American conservatives have become 'key allies of white supremacy'
Brett T.
Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG legal trouble coming
Gordon Kushner
CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Brett T.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was expelled from the Freedom Caucus and tweeps choose sides
justmindy
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right Brett T.