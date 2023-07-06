Politico says most Republicans are 'loath to talk about' the diversity of the GOP field

CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

We at Twitchy aren't "loath to talk about" the diversity in the GOP field for 2024 — it just never struck us as something to crow about. We guess the field is pretty diverse, which is big news to Politico. There are plenty of white guys running for president in 2024 to be sure, but we're still unclear what Politico is saying here.

Brakkton Booker writes:

The Republican Party is now up to a half dozen candidates of color seeking the GOP nomination, surpassing the previous record of four set during the 2016 cycle. But in the modern GOP — a party supercharged by anti-“woke” culture wars and whose presidential candidates lean heavily on white voters — it’s better left unsaid.

As Vivek Ramaswamy senior adviser Tricia McLaughlin put it, her candidate “feels the shade of melanin doesn’t matter as Americans if that’s all there is.”

And what would be the benefit to the GOP to point out that candidate Tim Scott is black? Liberals would just say that he's a self-loathing white supremacist; Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler already poked through Scott's ancestry to see how far he'd really come from his grandfather's time.

Something else you're unlikely to see from the GOP: the nominee promising a woman of color as vice president, or a member of the LGBTQ community.

Please, we beg of you … not this again. Nikki is her real name, and it's what her parents have called her since she was little.

Sincerely, we hadn't thought about it. The only one to make an issue of Vivek Ramaswamy's ethnicity was (former) CNN morning host Don Lemon, who pulled the race card and got all huffy about Ramaswamy pretending he knew the thoughts of a proud black man like Lemon.

***

