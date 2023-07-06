Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG...
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful...
ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and...
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the...
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award
Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
Millionaire Woke Singer Butchers National Anthem
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the...
Period product wunderkind is committed to gender-inclusive period justice for 'menstruator...
If Hillary Clinton wasn't a nasty, hateful, sack of AWFUL I'd almost feel...
SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we...
Biden deputy spox explains why he can't answer this question about WH cocaine...
Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...

MSNBC agrees that we may never know who brought cocaine into the White House

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 06, 2023

Just a day ago, Politico did a piece on a law enforcement source who concluded that the person who brought cocaine into the White House was "unlikely to be found." "Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," he said.

We're now learning that the cocaine wasn't found in a cubby where White House tourists stash their belongings; the latest (and third) story says it was in a much more secure area, near where Vice President Kamala Harris parks her car.

Before that revelation, though, MSNBC agreed with Politico, reporting that the second area where the cocaine was found wasn't covered by surveillance cameras very well and it was unlikely we'd ever learn whose coke it was.

Recommended

Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal
Sarah D

Or anthrax.


Yep, just a boneheaded move, bringing a bag of cocaine with you on your White House tour and leaving it behind. No, we'll never know whose coke it was.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: COCAINE HUNTER BIDEN MSNBC WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal
Sarah D
Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG legal trouble coming
Gordon Kushner
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
Brett T.
ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy
Sam J.
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)
Sam J.
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the moment of moments and LOL (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal Sarah D