MSNBC agrees that we may never know who brought cocaine into the White House

Just a day ago, Politico did a piece on a law enforcement source who concluded that the person who brought cocaine into the White House was "unlikely to be found." "Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," he said.

We're now learning that the cocaine wasn't found in a cubby where White House tourists stash their belongings; the latest (and third) story says it was in a much more secure area, near where Vice President Kamala Harris parks her car.

Before that revelation, though, MSNBC agreed with Politico, reporting that the second area where the cocaine was found wasn't covered by surveillance cameras very well and it was unlikely we'd ever learn whose coke it was.

MSNBC: "We might not even get to learn who actually brought" cocaine to the White House because the area it was said to be found "wasn't necessarily covered by cameras all that well." pic.twitter.com/eQJkWFtNme — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

wE mIghT NoT eVeR KnOW — stevemur (@stevemur) July 6, 2023

Does anyone actually believe this? — Garry J Carlson (@garryjcarlson) July 6, 2023

I’m racking my brain trying to figure out who it could be. Who in the White House would do such a thing? pic.twitter.com/3yQqwej1cD — Tired of losing yet? DeSantis 2024. (@Conservazoomer) July 6, 2023

"And Hunter's parole would be violated if he was exposed." — Jeff Woehrle (@JeffWoehrle) July 6, 2023

No wonder they changed where they said it was found. Have to locate it where there were no cameras. — Linda VOZ (@avoiceforothers) July 6, 2023

So it was someone with the knowledge of a camera blind spot in the WH? — Mike Mojo (@thenalett) July 6, 2023

Said to be found, which time? That bag moves every time they speak.

How about where it WAS found? Cameras must work fine there. — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) July 6, 2023

This is why had to change location from library (too few had access) to the place where visitors left phones etc (too many had access so too much camera coverage) to a smaller entryway with less access so not necessary to cover “with cameras all that well.” A Goldilocks location. — Barry Fahey (@Fahey9Fahey) July 6, 2023

So if it were a bomb or a gun, same deal? — Henery Hawk (@S_T_E_V_E___) July 6, 2023

Or anthrax.

So basically, a tourist can smuggle in a pathogen, anthrax, ricin, etc and just leave it in a “common area.” Is that what you’re saying? pic.twitter.com/xtLqWDSWFI — TexasBTC_FTW (@Kurt_Kokain) July 6, 2023

Was it an MSNBC reporter? He seems very relieved. — Fidel Biden (pronouns your/dictator) (@JohnSmi09263783) July 6, 2023





Just a" boneheaded move", he says. — Mike Space CHECK 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 🚀✈️ (@mikespace22) July 6, 2023

Yep, just a boneheaded move, bringing a bag of cocaine with you on your White House tour and leaving it behind. No, we'll never know whose coke it was.

***