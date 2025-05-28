Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'

James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 28, 2025
Twitchy

The Left's indoctrination of young Americans is dangerous socially, economically, and politically.

Its goal was to make generations look at the Left's political agenda favorably, and it appears to be working.

John Stossel finds that an alarming 62% of young Americans view socialism favorably.

Here's more:

I recently interviewed Charles Ryu, who escaped North Korea and made it to China.

“It felt like getting into a time machine and fast forwarding 50 years … 24-hour running electricity … All the food that I can eat … It was life changing.”

“We Americans think of China as a surveillance state,” I point out, “They’ll punish you if you say the wrong thing. But for you, it was freedom?”

“(The) Chinese government does watch your every move … But in North Korea, it’s 100 times worse.”

He says North Koreans are so isolated that they believe even absurd propaganda. Ryu was taught that “(Dictator) Kim Jong Il … got mad when he learned what Japan had done to North Korea. He grabbed a calligraphy pen … and painted over Japan. As soon as he did, Japan started getting hurricanes and storms … (We believed he was) some sort of God.”

Democrats look at North Korea and smile.

That's what they argue.

Except it has. And it fails.

Every. Single. Time.

Yes. 

Bingo.

She was a smart lady.

The Democrats love all of this. The impoverished equality, the massive bureaucracy, and the powerless people.

He's not wrong.

No, they did exactly what they set out to do.

Exactly this. Socialism is incompatible with human nature, which is why it always has to be propped up at the point of a gun.

Where's the lie?

Communism and socialism destroy everything.

But mostly people's lives.

The 62% who view socialism favorably all think they'll be poets and artists and Twitch streamers for the socialist cause. They don't realize they'd be shipped off to the local factory or coal mine to work 12-hour days.

