Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'

The Left's indoctrination of young Americans is dangerous socially, economically, and politically.

Its goal was to make generations look at the Left's political agenda favorably, and it appears to be working.

John Stossel finds that an alarming 62% of young Americans view socialism favorably.

How can they be so ignorant?



Socialism has been tried by lots of countries. It’s failed. It always fails.https://t.co/co0STH0oYm — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) May 28, 2025

Here's more:

I recently interviewed Charles Ryu, who escaped North Korea and made it to China. “It felt like getting into a time machine and fast forwarding 50 years … 24-hour running electricity … All the food that I can eat … It was life changing.” “We Americans think of China as a surveillance state,” I point out, “They’ll punish you if you say the wrong thing. But for you, it was freedom?” “(The) Chinese government does watch your every move … But in North Korea, it’s 100 times worse.” He says North Koreans are so isolated that they believe even absurd propaganda. Ryu was taught that “(Dictator) Kim Jong Il … got mad when he learned what Japan had done to North Korea. He grabbed a calligraphy pen … and painted over Japan. As soon as he did, Japan started getting hurricanes and storms … (We believed he was) some sort of God.”

Democrats look at North Korea and smile.

Real socialism has never been tried. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 28, 2025

That's what they argue.

Except it has. And it fails.

Every. Single. Time.

It's because of the indoctrination in the schools and social media. — Dark Nova (@DarkNova3_1415) May 28, 2025

Yes.

Because the only thing that socialists do successfully is propagandize. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) May 28, 2025

Bingo.

"The trouble with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money." Margaret Thatcher — Art Fougner PGY50 (@sonodoc99) May 28, 2025

She was a smart lady.

That’s a concerning statistic if true. Socialism helps keep people "equal" in the sense of equally poor and miserable. One of the worst part about it though, is the bureaucracy and powerlessness that it creates. — David Brown (@davidwbrw) May 28, 2025

The Democrats love all of this. The impoverished equality, the massive bureaucracy, and the powerless people.

That's all they've known: others (i.e., parents) have provided for them, their whole lives.



Many "young Americans" begin life on an 18-to-24-year vacation.



Parents who let their kids grow up without chores, duties and responsibilities, do them a disservice. — Digital-Ghetto Rat Joe Galibois (@4ever_right) May 28, 2025

He's not wrong.

Our educators have failed. — 8cake (@8Cake) May 28, 2025

No, they did exactly what they set out to do.

Human nature dictates that collectivism must fail.



Only ignorance props these oppressive economic systems up, an ignorance fueled by the sorry state of our school systems, captured by lazy Marxists. https://t.co/O4xjdSSPw2 — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 28, 2025

Exactly this. Socialism is incompatible with human nature, which is why it always has to be propped up at the point of a gun.

Socialism is for lazy people that want others to do their work for them. https://t.co/WmRP00LPgi — PolitiFactsRX (@PolitiFactsRX) May 28, 2025

Where's the lie?

Viet Nam and Cambodia have shared a long border for centuries but during the late 1970s the demographics of Cambodia dramatically changed.



Cambodia's Khmer Rouge communists simply liquidated minorities (Chinese and Vietnamese), the educated, those who wore glasses, and perceived… https://t.co/P0hkkAkV0W pic.twitter.com/8qKVxlUtTD — Y_Contributor (@Y_Contributor) May 28, 2025

Communism and socialism destroy everything.

But mostly people's lives.

The 62% who view socialism favorably all think they'll be poets and artists and Twitch streamers for the socialist cause. They don't realize they'd be shipped off to the local factory or coal mine to work 12-hour days.

