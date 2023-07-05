Sussex Police: Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two 'women'

They told us at the New York City Pride parade that they were coming for our children.

Let's hop across the pond briefly to see how the BBC reported on a sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy. We're guessing the BBC is just repeating what Sussex Police told them.

A boy was sexually assaulted by two biological men, and this is how the media is framing the narrative: pic.twitter.com/GBzaGGjwPj — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) July 5, 2023

The BBC reports:

A teenage boy who was sexually assaulted by two women woke up with his clothes removed and injuries to his head and body, Sussex Police have said. The 15-year-old was walking along Cants Lane in Burgess Hill before heading through a wooded area towards World's End at about 18:15 BST on 4 June. He was assaulted and woke up on the floor, police said.

They should be easy to identify seeing how uncommonly tall they were:

They’d rather respect the pronouns of r*pists than provide accurate details to catch them… pic.twitter.com/G6k2Y2pYQE — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) July 5, 2023

We'd say we hope they're caught and thrown in prison to rot, but they'd be jailed in a women's prison, no doubt.

But you know they're there to protect us from dangerous misinformation. They even have a bureau! — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) July 5, 2023

Perhaps some real women should start a class action defamation lawsuit. — Todd Welch 》Amazon Seller (@ToddWelch) July 5, 2023

You know they protect their own. — BlackTree Candles (@msladyv1) July 5, 2023

Civilization is decomposing before our eyes. It cannot last another 50 years. — Buford’s a Sly One (@BryceAintNice) July 5, 2023

Well i mean you can be sued for using the wrong pronouns nowadays so better safe than sorry. — The Captain (@iamtheecaptain) July 5, 2023

All men are “biological men”. It’s a biological term. Stop using their framing. — Dr. Bombay (@doctor_bombay) July 5, 2023

Average female height in the UK is 5 feet 3.7 inches.



A 6' 3" woman is FOUR standard deviations above that.



Only 1 in 36,722 UK women are taller than 6' 3"!



Based on the 2021 Census, that means only 828 suspects in the whole UK.



Assuming this was actually, you know, a woman. — Sean Kelly (@skenzyme) July 5, 2023

Some people in the replies are actually angrier with the original poster for insinuating that the rapists were men when both the police and the BBC say they were women. That's where their concern lies.

And it will be recorded as a sex crime committed by women. — MariatheAssayer (@MariaViale5) July 5, 2023

It's the BBC. They altered a rape victim's quote out of respect for her rapist's preferred pronouns. pic.twitter.com/amepoXiuS4 — Tatterdemalian Threadbare (@TatterdemalianT) July 5, 2023

Virginity responsible for unclothing in mostly non-sexual encounter with stunning and brave women. — Freight Boxcar (@freightboxcar) July 5, 2023

It's a good thing we just spent the last month celebrating the trans community and not women, who sexually assault young boys.

