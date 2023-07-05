Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't...
Sussex Police: Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two 'women'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 05, 2023

They told us at the New York City Pride parade that they were coming for our children.

Let's hop across the pond briefly to see how the BBC reported on a sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy. We're guessing the BBC is just repeating what Sussex Police told them. 

The BBC reports:

A teenage boy who was sexually assaulted by two women woke up with his clothes removed and injuries to his head and body, Sussex Police have said.

The 15-year-old was walking along Cants Lane in Burgess Hill before heading through a wooded area towards World's End at about 18:15 BST on 4 June.

He was assaulted and woke up on the floor, police said.

They should be easy to identify seeing how uncommonly tall they were:

We'd say we hope they're caught and thrown in prison to rot, but they'd be jailed in a women's prison, no doubt.

Some people in the replies are actually angrier with the original poster for insinuating that the rapists were men when both the police and the BBC say they were women. That's where their concern lies.

It's a good thing we just spent the last month celebrating the trans community and not women, who sexually assault young boys.

***

